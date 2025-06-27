WATCH: Happy Gilmore announces James Hagens as the Bruins’ top pick
James Hagens was not too good for his new home on Friday night.
The NHL decided to go Hollywood for this year's NHL Draft. And the Bruins decided to go with Hollywood's most illustrious golfer, with Happy Gilmore enlisted to help announce James Hagens as Boston's selection.
It was a decision that left Hagens downright delighted before he even heard his name called by New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler.
"Yeah, I saw it pop up and I looked at my mom and I just had a big smile on my face because I love Happy Gilmore," Hagens, who was born 21 years after Happy Gilmore's theatrical release, said via Zoom. "It's my favorite movie."
Boston's highest natural draft pick since 2007, Hagens will have plenty of time to set some records at Boston College after an impressive rookie campaign that included 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games played for the Eagles.
Let's just hope he stays in his own happy place and doesn't try to become the second player to take his skate off and try to stab a guy with it.