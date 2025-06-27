LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: Happy Gilmore announces James Hagens as the Bruins’ top pick

James Hagens was not too good for his new home on Friday night.

Ty Anderson
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Adam Sandler announces the seventh overall pick for the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NHL decided to go Hollywood for this year's NHL Draft. And the Bruins decided to go with Hollywood's most illustrious golfer, with Happy Gilmore enlisted to help announce James Hagens as Boston's selection.

It was a decision that left Hagens downright delighted before he even heard his name called by New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler.

"Yeah, I saw it pop up and I looked at my mom and I just had a big smile on my face because I love Happy Gilmore," Hagens, who was born 21 years after Happy Gilmore's theatrical release, said via Zoom. "It's my favorite movie."

Boston's highest natural draft pick since 2007, Hagens will have plenty of time to set some records at Boston College after an impressive rookie campaign that included 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games played for the Eagles.

Let's just hope he stays in his own happy place and doesn't try to become the second player to take his skate off and try to stab a guy with it.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
