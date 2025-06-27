Talking Celtics cap crunch, NBA Draft with Chris Forsberg

It was quite the week for green teamers, with the Celtics cap crunch, related trades, and NBA Draft in the forefront.

The Toucher & Hardy Show spent a considerable amount of time discussing all of it, especially the blockbuster trades that sent Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. You can get our takes on those here.

Wednesday saw the Celtics take wingman Hugo Gonzalez with the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Alex Barth rounded up the analysis. On Thursday, Boston swapped picks with Orlando to net Kentucky center Amari Williams. Matt Dolloff broke down that situation.

Celtics cap crunch: Forsberg chimes in

Chris Forsberg is the Celtics and NBA Insider for NBC Sports Boston. He joins us on Wednesdays throughout the basketball season with analysis and New Jack Swing. So who better to speak about what amounted to a wild week for the Celtics?