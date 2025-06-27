LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Previewing the Bruins in the NHL Draft

Matt & Ty return with a new episode previewing the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft. They start right off with discussions about the No. 7 pick, and go…

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

Matt & Ty return with a new episode previewing the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft. They start right off with discussions about the No. 7 pick, and go from there.

1:09 -- What will the Bruins do with the No. 7 pick? The guys go over the best prospects available, if they stay there and pick.

13:57 -- Could the Bruins possibly trading down with the New York Islanders, who are looking to move up to get Long Island native James Hagens?

19:40 -- The Bruins have three picks in the top-70. Could they package them to move up higher in the second round to get a defenseman? The guys go over some of the better prospects at the position.

28:31 -- Ty goes over a few day-2 prospects that interest him, if the Bruins stay where they are in the second and third rounds.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010.
