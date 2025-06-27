Every pick the Bruins have in the 2025 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Dean Letourneau is selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th overall pick during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Arguably the most important Bruins draft since general manager Don Sweeney's first on the job back in 2015 has officially arrived for Boston.

And from an unusual position, all things considered.

A win-now team throughout Sweeney's tenure, the 2025 NHL Draft will actually mark the first time since 2017 that the Bruins are slated to have picks in both the first and second rounds, and this will be the first time that the Bruins had at least three picks through the first two rounds since the 2017 NHL Draft.

“Well, we're picking at a much more elevated position, so we're acutely aware of those players that are there, versus moving back, moving up, what the acquisition cost versus the move back, and who those players might be, if you do, do that, the player you might be passing up on," Sweeney acknowledged on Wednesday. "So, it's just different. We haven't done it for a number of years, envious of teams have had the opportunity, and now we're in a good situation to try and do that. So, you know, I think you have to treat it a little differently.”

And while the Bruins' plans for that first-round pick remain up in the air, here's a look at the full arsenal picks on deck for Sweeney and the B's in Los Angeles...

Round 1: 7th overall

How Bruins got this pick: An absolute suckfest of a 2024-25 season landed the Bruins into the fifth-best odds of picking No. 1 overall. But things did not play out that way, as the Bruins instead fell into the seventh overall pick, which was the lowest they could've fallen in the draft lotto. Because of course.

Notable players selected 7th overall: Bill Barber (1972), Bernie Federko (1976), Ken Linseman (1978), Jason Arnott (1993), Shane Doan (1995), Ryan Suter (2003), Jakub Voracek (2007), Nazem Kadri (2009), Mark Scheifele (2011), Clayton Keller (2016), and Quinn Hughes (2018).

Bruins history at 7th overall: Lars Jonsson (2000) and Rick Smith (1966).

Round 2: 51st overall

How Bruins got this pick: The Bruins added this pick to their arsenal when they traded Trent Frederic to the Oilers ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. Frederic's move to the Oilers for this pick actually extended the Cam Neely trade tree, too, which dates back over 40 years now. This pick originally belonged to the Blues, but was sent to Edmonton as compensation for the Philip Broberg offer sheet that the Blues used to swipe Broberg out of Edmonton in 2024.

Notable players selected 51st overall: Butch Goring (1969), Brian Bradley (1983), Patrick Roy (1984), Patrik Elias (1994), Derek Stepan (2008), Brian Dumoulin (2009), and Calle Jarnkrok (2010).

Bruins history at 51st overall: Matt Alvey (1993).

Round 2: 61st overall

How Bruins got this pick: Another pick added via trade, the B's got this one from the Avalanche when they sent Charlie Coyle to Colorado. This pick originally belonged to Carolina, and was first sent to the Avs in the deal that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes for a short-lived run in Raleigh.

Notable players selected 61st overall: Craig Ludwig (1980), Paul MacDermid (1981), Johnny Boychuk (2002), Maxim Lapierre (2003), Alex Goligoski (2004), Wayne Simmonds (2007), and Zach Sanford (2013).

Bruins history at 61st overall: Jeff Cornelius (1984).

Round 3: 69th overall

How Bruins got this pick: This is Boston's natural third-round selection.

Notable players selected 69th overall: Glenn Anderson (1979), Jari Kurri (1980), Max Afinogenov (1997), Reilly Smith (2009), Mike Sullivan (1987), Bob Essensa (1983), and Keegan Kolesar (2015).

Bruins history at 69th overall: Jim Jones (1969) and Bob Roselle (1970).

Round 4: 100th overall

How Bruins got this pick: The Bruins added this pick from the Maple Leafs in the trade that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto. This pick originally belonged to Philadelphia (the Flyers sent that to the Leafs in the 2025 deadline deal for Scott Laughton), and is actually one pick better than what would've been Boston's natural fourth-round pick, which was traded in 2023 in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade and has since made its way to Anaheim.

Notable NHL players selected 100th overall: Garry Galley (1983), Miles Wood (2013), Chris Wideman (2009), and Mark Taylor (1978).

Bruins history at 100th overall: Trent Whitfield (1996) and Jonathan Sigalet (2005).

Round 5: 133rd overall

How Bruins got this pick: Another one of the B's natural picks.

Notable players selected 133rd overall: Daniel Alfredsson (1994), Robert Lang (1990), Ron Wilson (1976), Micheal Ferland (2010), Sean Kuraly (2011), Connor Clifton (2013), and Doug Lidster (1980).

Bruins history at 133rd overall: Jiri Dopita (1992).

Round 6: 165th overall

How Bruins got this pick: The fourth and final natural draft pick for the B's.

Notable players selected 165th overall: Byron Ritchie (1995), Oskar Steen (2016), Michael Leighton (1999), and Matt Rempe (2020).