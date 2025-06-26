Shuffling at bottom of Bruins depth chart has officially begun

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins have a ton of decisions to make between now and the start of free agency. That, obviously, kicks off with what the club does with their highest natural draft pick in 18 years, extends to Morgan Geekie's payday, and the litany of decisions the club will have to make elsewhere on the roster.

But the shuffling at the bottom of the depth chart kicked off this week, with two minor roster moves for the organization.

On the pro roster, P-Bruins defenseman and pending restricted free agent Daniil Misyul has officially decided to head back home, and has left the organization for a one-year contract with Lokomotiv of the KHL.

A 6-foot-3, 196-pound defender, Misyul recorded one goal in 11 games for the P-Bruins to close out his 2024-25 season, and added an assist in five postseason appearances. The 24-year-old Misyul came to the B's organization in the deadline deal that sent Marc McLaughlin to the Devils.

In two AHL seasons between Utica and Providence, Misyul, a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) in 2019, posted five goals and 23 points in 102 AHL games, and made one NHL appearance for New Jersey last season.

If they so choose, the Bruins can retain Misyul’s NHL rights through 2028 if they issue him a qualifying offer by next week's deadline.

Misyul was one of seven pending RFAs on the Providence roster prior to his move to the KHL, with defenseman Ian Mitchell, as well as forwards John Farinacci, Trevor Kuntar, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, and Oliver Wahlstrom all in need of new contracts this summer.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, the P-Bruins confirmed word of a two-year AHL contract extension for forward Joey Abate.

A gritty, eat-your-face kind of forward, Abate scored a career-high eight goals in 44 games for the P-Bruins a year ago, and totaled 12 points for the club.

The 26-year-old Abate has spent three years in the Providence system, and has compiled 14 goals and 31 points, along with 265 minutes in penalties, in 132 games for the Baby B's.