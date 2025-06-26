LISTEN LIVE

Celtics trade down in NBA Draft, add future picks

Brad Stevens ended up moving out of the 32nd pick for a haul of future selections.

Matt Dolloff
Brad Stevens

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 24: Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on September 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

With the 32nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected ... nobody. They traded pick No. 32 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, shortly after they went on the clock.

In return for the 32nd pick, the C's received picks 46 and 57, plus second-rounders in 2026 and 2027, according to Shams Charania. So, it's a one-for-four swap of second-round picks for president of basketball ops Brad Stevens.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 2: President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics addresses the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Brad Stevens

With the 32nd pick, the Magic selected French forward Noah Penda. The pick comes four selections after the C's stayed at No. 28 overall and took Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez out of Real Madrid in the Liga ACB.

The Celtics have no other 2025 picks other than what they reportedly just acquired from the Magic. So, picks 46 and 57 will be their remaining selections on Thursday night -- for now. We'll keep you updated if the C's make any more draft-night moves here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

