Celtics trade down in NBA Draft, add future picks
Brad Stevens ended up moving out of the 32nd pick for a haul of future selections.
With the 32nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected ... nobody. They traded pick No. 32 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, shortly after they went on the clock.
In return for the 32nd pick, the C's received picks 46 and 57, plus second-rounders in 2026 and 2027, according to Shams Charania. So, it's a one-for-four swap of second-round picks for president of basketball ops Brad Stevens.
Brad Stevens
With the 32nd pick, the Magic selected French forward Noah Penda. The pick comes four selections after the C's stayed at No. 28 overall and took Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez out of Real Madrid in the Liga ACB.
The Celtics have no other 2025 picks other than what they reportedly just acquired from the Magic. So, picks 46 and 57 will be their remaining selections on Thursday night -- for now. We'll keep you updated if the C's make any more draft-night moves here at 985TheSportsHub.com.