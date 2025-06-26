Celtics trade down in NBA Draft, add future picks

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 24: Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on September 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the 32nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected ... nobody. They traded pick No. 32 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, shortly after they went on the clock.

In return for the 32nd pick, the C's received picks 46 and 57, plus second-rounders in 2026 and 2027, according to Shams Charania. So, it's a one-for-four swap of second-round picks for president of basketball ops Brad Stevens.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Brad Stevens

With the 32nd pick, the Magic selected French forward Noah Penda. The pick comes four selections after the C's stayed at No. 28 overall and took Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez out of Real Madrid in the Liga ACB.