Celtics to get Kentucky center Amari Williams with 46th pick in NBA Draft

The C’s are expected to swap picks with the Orlando Magic, making Williams their pick at 46th overall.

Matt Dolloff
Amari Williams

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 07: Amari Williams #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena on December 07, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics reportedly traded the 32nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for picks 46 and 57. With the 46th pick, the Magic selected Kentucky center Amari Williams.

Because the deal can't be made official until the true start of the 2025-26 NBA season on July 6, Williams is technically a selection of the Magic, but he will become a Celtic once the trade goes through.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
