Celtics to get Kentucky center Amari Williams with 46th pick in NBA Draft
The C’s are expected to swap picks with the Orlando Magic, making Williams their pick at 46th overall.
The Boston Celtics reportedly traded the 32nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for picks 46 and 57. With the 46th pick, the Magic selected Kentucky center Amari Williams.
Because the deal can't be made official until the true start of the 2025-26 NBA season on July 6, Williams is technically a selection of the Magic, but he will become a Celtic once the trade goes through.
This is a developing story and will be updated...
