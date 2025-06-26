LISTEN LIVE

Brad Stevens gives important update on Joe Mazzulla’s contract status

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla still has multiple years remaining on his contract, according to Brad Stevens.

Alex Barth
Coming out of the disappointing end to the Boston Celtics' 2024-2025 season, there were some external questions about the status of head coach Joe Mazzulla. The most recent reporting on Mazzulla's contract had him entering a 'lame duck' year in 2025-2026, after signing a three-year extension in 2023. However, it turns out that's not the case.

During his press conference following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Friday night, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was asked if the team had begun discussions with Mazzulla on a contract extension.

"Joe and I, first of all, keep any of those discussions in house, but we've got Joe under contract for multiple years right now," Stevens shared. "We certainly want Joe to be around here for a long time."

Mazzulla being under contract for 'multiple years' runs contrary to that most recent reporting about his contract from two years ago. Whether Mazzulla has since signed an extension or that initial reporting was incorrect remains unclear.

This also doesn't mean an extension couldn't be on the table. 'Multiple years' could just be two, putting Mazzulla in his contract season in 2026-2027.

The Celtics first hired Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native, as an assistant prior to the 2019-2020 season. He was named the interim head coach just prior to the 2022-2023 season following Ime Udoka's suspension and eventual firing. That February the interim tag was removed, which was when the initial report on his contract came out.

During Mazzulla's tenure as head coach the Celtics have gone 182-64, which is the best record in the NBA in that span by 17 games (the Thunder are next at 165-81). They've been to the playoffs all three years, winning the NBA Championship in 2024.

While Mazzulla will be sticking around, the Celtics do have some moves to make in the front office. The team lost both assistant general manager Austin Ainge and director of scouting Remy Cofield to new jobs this offseason. Stevens told reporters on Wednesday night that the team will be filling spots in the scouting department "over the next couple of months."

