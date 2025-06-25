LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox racked with dysfunction under Craig Breslow, according to insider report

A new expose on Boston’s season reveals a disturbing level of innter turmoil under their chief baseball officer.

Matt Dolloff
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media
at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Craig Breslow just might not have been ready to lead a front office for a major professional sports organization. Who knew?!

Breslow and his staff are under fire amid a 40-41 season, the Rafael Devers salary-dump, and new insider reporting that paints an ugly picture. ESPN's Jeff Passan detailed a Red Sox front office that's been fraught with dysfunction, especially after Breslow hired an outside consulting firm called Sportsology Group (perfect) to conduct a company audit, a la "The Bobs" in Office Space.

After Breslow's Bobs asked everyone "What would you say you do here?", around 50 people lost their jobs, Passan reported. The implication is that many of them were holdovers from the previous three GMs (Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, Chaim Bloom), and so this was intended to streamline things - a nice way of saying, a coup by Breslow. And a lot of that takeover resulted in the elimination of scouts - a.k.a. baseball people:

The professional scouting department was gutted. Some of the positions wound up being filled, but it was clear to those who stayed and went: This was Breslow's team, and now he would remake it in his image. ... Since the cuts, Breslow's circle of trust has been small and his reliance on the team's analytical model heavy, according to sources, leaving some longtime employees embittered. Breslow loyalists fear the consequences of that, with one saying: "There are definitely turncoats internally plotting against Bres."

And we wonder why the Red Sox seem like they don't actually know how to play baseball.

Craig BreslowCredit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow

In retrospect, it's clear that ownership faltered big-time in letting a first-time GM execute such a swift internal revolution. Breslow barely knows what it's like to lead a front office, but he's allowed the latitude to oust dozens of staffers and insulate himself with his friends and some computers?

Considering all this, it's no surprise that Breslow and his team have had trouble with their people skills around players and coaches. The passage that may have summed up Passan's piece described the aftermath of moving Devers to DH: "The front office's tack reinforced the feeling in the clubhouse that the organization's reliance on analytics for decision-making had come at the expense of productive interpersonal communication."

That's not going to change, unless Breslow takes the initiative. And until the Red Sox overcome their interpersonal dysfunction and unhealthy obsession with computers, it's likely to hold them back.

NEXT: Decision That Torpedoed Red Sox Came From ‘Computer Model’

Boston Red SoxCraig Breslow
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward Dean Letourneau (20) warms up before a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NHLBruins admit potential misstep with first-round pick Dean LetourneauTy Anderson
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 7: Fans celebrate after a goal by David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins in the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NHLBruins unveil new uniforms as ‘new chapter’ beginsTy Anderson
Tim Thomas and Zdeno Chara, both of the Boston Bruins, reacts to cheers at a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
NHLBruins legend Zdeno Chara elected to Hockey Hall of FameTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect