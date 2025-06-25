LISTEN LIVE

Porzingis trade is latest big money-saving move for Celtics

Another piece of the 2024 Championship team is headed out the door.

Adam 12

The Porzingis trade marks the second big step in as many days for a Boston Celtics team looking to shed salary and tax burdens.

The first big step came on Monday, when the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks. Watch Hardy, Jon Wallach, and Andrew Callahan--who was in for Fred--react to the deal above.

The Monday move put the Celtics closer to the underside of that ever-important second tax apron. Tuesday's trade finished the job, with Brad Stevens swinging a deal that ships Kristaps Porzingis out of Boston in a three-team blockbuster.

Breaking down the Porzingis trade

As reported Tuesday by the Sports Hub's Matt Dolloff, Porzingis is off to the Atlanta Hawks. In return, Boston nets center Georges Niang from the Hawks and a second-round pick. The Brooklyn Nets net Terrance Mann and a draft pick from the Hawks.

It's a lot to process, so we invited Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor to help us out. We talked about the Celtics trades, the road ahead, and, of course, the NBA Draft. Read Kevin's Mock Draft here, then fire up the clips for more reaction and analysis.

