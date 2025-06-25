Red Sox pitcher likely done for year due to wrist surgery

It sounds like Kutter Crawford's 2025 season may be over before he got a chance to pitch for the big league club. On Wednesday afternoon manager Alex Cora told reporters that Crawford will have to undergo surgery for a wrist injury, describing the surgery as "most likely" season-ending.

Crawford, 29, had been off the field since the spring as he recovered from a knee injury. He was making progress on that recovery and was supposed to pitch in a rehab start earlier this month before this wrist injury occurred.

Cora said that the injury happened off the field. "It’s not disappointing; it’s just an accident,” Cora told reporters. “It just sucks that it happened this way. I’m not going to get into details, but it wasn’t irresponsible.”

"It’s been a tough year for him," Cora added. "From spring training to getting ready then for this to happen and now surgery, it hasn’t been a great year for him."

Last year Crawford was a constant presence in the Red Sox rotation. He started 33 games, which led all of Major League Baseball. He went 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA.