Celtics take Hugo Gonzalez 28th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft

On Wednesday night the Celtics used the 28th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on wing Hugo Gonzalez from Spain.

Alex Barth
In the 2025 NBA Draft the Boston Celtics held the 28th pick - their highest selection since 2020. Despite speculation of a trade up during the day the team stuck at that pick and selected wing Hugo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 19, comes to the Celtics after playing for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB in his home country of Spain. This season he's played 14.2 minutes per game in 29 games in league play, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 27.1% from three. In EuroLeague play he played eight minutes per game in 27 games. Back in February Gonzalez made his debut for the Spanish National Team. He played in two games in the EuroBasket qualifiers, averaging 10 points in 17 minutes per game on the floor.

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds draft experts note Gonzalez's defensive ability and toughness. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN the Celtics plan to have Gonzalez on the team next year rather than keep him 'stashed' overseas.

“Just a big fan of how he plays. He’s tough, he’s hard playing, he cuts, he goes after the ball, he competes. He has all the intangibles," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters after the pick. "Competitiveness is at a high level.”

Gonzalez is the Celtics' first international draft pick to not play in college since Juhann Begarin in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He's the first international player to be drafted in the first round by the Celtics since 2016 when the team drafted both Guerschon Yabusele (France) and Ante Zizic (Croatia) in the first round.

The Celtics will be back on the clock without much of a wait. They own the second pick of the second round - 32nd overall - which starts Thursday night.

