Bruins unveil new uniforms as ‘new chapter’ begins

The Bruins are officially going through with their first full-time rebrand since 2007.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 7: Fans celebrate after a goal by David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins in the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Bruins are entering a new era, and they'll have new jerseys for that new era, as the club finally unveiled the long-rumored uniform rebrand that will make their debut beginning in the 2025-26 season.

“Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history; And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement unveiling the new look. “Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall.”

As was believed to be the case when rumors of a rebrand first grew, this refresh will see the Bruins go back to the sweaters worn during the 80s and early-90s, known to most as the Bourque-Neely era.

Beyond the new crests, which were unveiled earlier this week, the Bruins’ new jerseys will feature new secondary logos on the shoulder for both the home and away jerseys, new striping on the jersey and socks, gold detailing on the gloves, and the club’s wordmark (introduced last season) on the pants.   

Excluding the Centennial Year, this will be the first full-time rebrand the Bruins have gone through since 2007.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy model the new jerseys the Bruins will wear beginning in 2025-26. (Photo credit: Boston Bruins.)

The details of the new jerseys that the Bruins will wear beginning in the 2025-26 season. (Photo credit: Boston Bruins)

