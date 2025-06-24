Sports Hub Underground: Bruins free agency and draft preview
Matt & Ty return with a new episode centered around the Boston Bruins and their role in the upcoming NHL free agency period and the draft, plus other fun surprises. They get into some early banter on all kinds of topics before settling in on the hockey talk...
14:32 -- Initial preview on free agency, including the Bruins' chances of making a run at defenseman Aaron Ekblad.
25:22 -- A quick detour on the Bruins' contract extension with defenseman Mason Lohrei.
32:18 -- Shifting back to the Bruins in free agency, a closer look at their potential to add a big-money forward.
46:55 -- Instant reaction to breaking news that former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
54:38 -- A look at the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in free agency, including the likelihood of Brad Marchand re-signing there.
1:02:53 -- The first of multiple draft previews to come on the podcast.
