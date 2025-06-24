LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Bruins free agency and draft preview

Matt & Ty return with a new episode centered around the Boston Bruins and their role in the upcoming NHL free agency period and the draft, plus other fun surprises….

Matt Dolloff

Matt & Ty return with a new episode centered around the Boston Bruins and their role in the upcoming NHL free agency period and the draft, plus other fun surprises. They get into some early banter on all kinds of topics before settling in on the hockey talk...

14:32 -- Initial preview on free agency, including the Bruins' chances of making a run at defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

25:22 -- A quick detour on the Bruins' contract extension with defenseman Mason Lohrei.

32:18 -- Shifting back to the Bruins in free agency, a closer look at their potential to add a big-money forward.

46:55 -- Instant reaction to breaking news that former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

54:38 -- A look at the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in free agency, including the likelihood of Brad Marchand re-signing there.

1:02:53 -- The first of multiple draft previews to come on the podcast.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
