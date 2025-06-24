Patriots bring back tackle after successful stint in UFL
The New England Patriots are adding tackle depth by signing Yasir Durant, who was previously with the team in 2021.
The New England Patriots began the week by adding some needed tackle depth. In doing so, they're bringing back a familiar face.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots have signed tackle Yasir Durant to their roster. The Patriots had an open spot following the retirement of Wes Schweitzer, so no corresponding move is needed to get Durant on the team.
Durant, 27, returns to the Patriots after spending 2021 in New England. The Patriots acquired him after roster cuts that season, sending a seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs who had signed Durant the year before as a UDFA out of Missouri.
That year Durant appeared in six games for the Patriots at right tackle, making one start. He was let go after training camp in 2022 and spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos.
Prior to the 2024 season Durant signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL. He began that season as their left guard, before moving to left tackle for the final five games.
This past season Durant started all 12 games for the Defenders at left tackle, allowing just eight pressures and one sack in 475 pass blocking snaps. He was named to the All-UFL team after the season, and the DC Defenders went on to win the championship.
Now back in New England Durant will be in the mix to help the Patriots' tackle depth - in particular on the left side. He'll likely compete with returning 2024 starter Vederian Lowe and seventh-round draft pick Marcus Bryant for the backup left tackle job behind Will Campbell. His experience at both right tackle and guard as well could be valuable as versatility is important for backup offensive linemen.