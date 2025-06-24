Patriots bring back tackle after successful stint in UFL

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: Yasir Durant #70 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots began the week by adding some needed tackle depth. In doing so, they're bringing back a familiar face.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have signed tackle Yasir Durant to their roster. The Patriots had an open spot following the retirement of Wes Schweitzer, so no corresponding move is needed to get Durant on the team.

Durant, 27, returns to the Patriots after spending 2021 in New England. The Patriots acquired him after roster cuts that season, sending a seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs who had signed Durant the year before as a UDFA out of Missouri.

That year Durant appeared in six games for the Patriots at right tackle, making one start. He was let go after training camp in 2022 and spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos.

Prior to the 2024 season Durant signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL. He began that season as their left guard, before moving to left tackle for the final five games.

This past season Durant started all 12 games for the Defenders at left tackle, allowing just eight pressures and one sack in 475 pass blocking snaps. He was named to the All-UFL team after the season, and the DC Defenders went on to win the championship.