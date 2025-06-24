Get to know the 3 new Red Sox players Boston got for Devers

Rafael Devers was dealt to the San Francisco Giants. In return, 3 new Red Sox players join the Boston organization.

We might as well spend some time getting to know them, as we've already done a deep dive into the front office debacle that sent Devers to the Bay just days before the Red Sox traveled west to face the Giants, dropping two out of three.

A two-run Devers bomb was the difference in that second game, and it stung. But he's gone, and it's time for Sox fans to look ahead and look at what the team received in exchange for the disgruntled slugger. To do that, we turn to an expert.

Ian Browne breaks down 3 new Red Sox players

Ian Browne is the Supervising Club Reporter for MLB.com. He's been covering the Red Sox since 2002, so he knows his stuff. He dug into lefty Kyle Harrison, left-handed outfielder James Tibbs III, and Dominican prospect Jose Bello.