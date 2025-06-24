Kutter Crawford suffers rehab setback

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 20: Kutter Crawford #50 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kutter Crawford's 2025 debut will once again have to wait. The 29-year-old has suffered another setback in his rehab, and has been shut down.

Over the weekend, manager Alex Cora shared that Crawford will be shut down due to wrist soreness. That first popped up earlier this month, ahead of a planned rehab start. He'll instead return to Boston for testing.

"We’re going to shut him down. We’re going to fly him up to Boston to see where we’re at," Cora said. "With the wrist, he wasn’t able to generate velocity, so that’s a concern."

Crawford originally began the year on the IL with a knee injury. According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, that issue "has improved" with the wrist injury "now the primary concern."

Last year, Crawford started a league-high 33 games. He went 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.