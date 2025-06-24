LISTEN LIVE

Kutter Crawford suffers rehab setback

Kutter Crawford’s rehab has been shut down due to a wrist injury.

Alex Barth
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 20: Kutter Crawford #50 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kutter Crawford's 2025 debut will once again have to wait. The 29-year-old has suffered another setback in his rehab, and has been shut down.

Over the weekend, manager Alex Cora shared that Crawford will be shut down due to wrist soreness. That first popped up earlier this month, ahead of a planned rehab start. He'll instead return to Boston for testing.

"We’re going to shut him down. We’re going to fly him up to Boston to see where we’re at," Cora said. "With the wrist, he wasn’t able to generate velocity, so that’s a concern."

Crawford originally began the year on the IL with a knee injury. According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, that issue "has improved" with the wrist injury "now the primary concern."

Last year, Crawford started a league-high 33 games. He went 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.

While Crawford's return remains undetermined, the Red Sox pitching staff could be getting help elsewhere in the coming days. Cora shared that Jordan Hicks - acquired in the Rafael Devers trade - could rejoin the team when they return from their West Coast road trip this weekend. Hicks pitched in a rehab outing in Worcester on Sunday, as he works his way back from a toe injury. He allowed three hits and two runs in 0.2 innings.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
