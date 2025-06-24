LISTEN LIVE

Celtics swing another big trade as major retooling continues

Less than 24 hours after trading Jrue Holiday, the Celtics are sending another key piece of their most recent championship run out the door.

Matt Dolloff
Kristaps Porzingis

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 06: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after dropping their first big trade bomb of the summer, the Boston Celtics have fired their second shot, as Brad Stevens continues a major retooling of the roster.

As reported by Shams Charania Tuesday, the Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade with the Hawks and Nets that will send big man Kristaps Porziņģis to Atlanta. The C's will receive big man Georges Niang from the Hawks, plus a second-round pick.

To round out the deal, the Nets are getting Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the 2025 draft from the Hawks. This helped facilitate Boston and Atlanta's financial needs to make the trade work.

Kristaps Porzingis, Mitchell RobinsonElsa/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis

Niang is on the books for only $8.2 million in 2025-26, so swapping out Porzingis for him reduces the Celtics' payroll by $22.5M. That, plus the nearly $5M saved by trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Anfernee Simons, sheds about $27.2M from the books, which is more than enough to get the Celtics under the second luxury tax apron.

According to Bobby Marks, the Holiday and Porzingis trades save the C's up to $180 million in luxury tax penalties.

NEXT: Celtics Make Their First Major Trade Of Offseason

Boston Celticskristaps porzingis
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Jrue Holiday
NBACeltics make their first major trade of offseasonTy Anderson
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024. The Durant trade will see the star sent to Houston.
NBAInside the Kevin Durant Trade, Finals Game 7 with Jared WeissAdam 12
Kristaps Porzingis, Mitchell Robinson
NBAA new team has entered the Kristaps Porzingis conversationTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect