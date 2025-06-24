Bruins legend Zdeno Chara elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Tim Thomas and Zdeno Chara, both of the Boston Bruins, reacts to cheers at a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara can offiically add 'first ballot Hall of Famer' to his already-extensive resume, with the legendary defenseman officially named as a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame's 2025 class Tuesday.

Chara's induction came in his first year of eligibility, making him the 15th Bruin to get the 'Hall Call' in his first year, and joined by fellow 2025 classmate and fellow former Bruins captain Joe Thornton in that respect.

A Bruin from 2006 to 2020, and the captain of the Black and Gold throughout his tenure, Chara's 14-season run with the Bruins was headlined by the towering Slovak helping lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011. In doing so, Chara (at the time) became just the second European-born captain in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, having won the Cup three years after Nicklas Lidstrom captained the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup over the Penguins in 2008.

In addition to a Cup win in 2011, and with appearances in 2013 and 2019, Chara was also a five-time All-Star in Boston.

The 6-foot-9 Chara also won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman in 2009, and had seven top-10 Norris finishes over his 14 seasons with the Black and Gold, along with a Messier Leadership Award win in 2011.

Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Game Seven of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Arena on June 15, 2011 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Chara is also one of just eight players in the century-long history of the Bruins to play at least 1,000 games for the franchise, while his 481 career points as a Bruin are the third-most among defensemen to have suited up for the franchise, trailing only Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque.

“Zee is a superb human being in so many ways," Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said in a statement following the announcement. "Not only in size and skill, but also in his thoughtfulness and the respect he commands. It’s no surprise that he was selected in his first year of eligibility, because he’s truly special. The Bruins were fortunate to get him and raise the Cup with him.”

“Today's news cements Zee's legacy as not just one of the greatest to ever wear the Bruins logo, but one of the best in the sport of hockey," Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. "For many years, Bruins fans had a front row seat to his skill set and his amazing drive to consistently be at the top of his game. The memories of watching him lift the Stanley Cup will last a lifetime.

"It's also important to call out the incredible impact he had and still has to this day in the community, proudly representing the Spoked-B and the city of Boston everywhere he goes. He set an example of what it means to be a Boston Bruin for generations to come and we are so proud of the honor bestowed upon him by the Hockey Hall of Fame."