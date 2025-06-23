Bruins sign defenseman to extension

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 23: Mason Lohrei #6 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at TD Garden on January 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Senators 2-0.

The Boston Bruins are keeping young defenseman Mason Lohrei in the fold with a bridge deal.

As the team announced Monday morning, Lohrei has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth an average cap hit of $3.2 million. It's a big raise for the 24-year-old, after making $925,000 last season.

Lohrei scored five goals and dished out 28 assists in 77 games for the Bruins last season, while averaging 19:32 of ice time per game. However, Lohrei posted an ugly minus-43 while starting only 35.8% of his shifts in the defensive zone, as his play at that end of the ice hasn't measured up to his obvious offensive skills.

The Bruins hope to restore their strong defensive game under new head coach Marco Sturm, and Lohrei is one of the players that could benefit the most from that focus. This extension is a vote of confidence in Lohrei that he can round out his game over the next two seasons, then it's back to the negotiating table.

Lohrei remains with Hampus Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov as the Bruins' clear top-3 left defensemen. How they are deployed under Sturm remains to be seen, until training camp.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mason Lohrei

As for the right side of the defense, that's yet to be determined. Charlie McAvoy is of course back, but Andrew Peeke is entering the final year of his contract. After those two, there's a clear opening for a right-shot D-man, and the next big move at that spot could shake up the depth chart. Sturm and the Bruins' commitment to defense suggests they could make a significant addition.

Victor Soderstrom, who came over to the Bruins via trade with the Blackhawks then signed a new contract of his own, isn't a safe bet to land in their top-3 right shots. But the former first-round pick, who signed a deal worth $775,000 annually, has a chance to be a good value add.