Inside the Kevin Durant Trade, Finals Game 7 with Jared Weiss

Between the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade and a stunning turn of events in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, we had plenty to cover.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic has been joining us throughout the NBA season with insight and candor on not just the Celtics, but the entire NBA. So he was the perfect person to have on the show the morning after the first NBA Finals Game 7 in almost a decade.

The game--and the series--ended with the Oklahoma City Thunder crowned NBA Champions. The heartbreak for the runner-up Indiana Pacers wasn't just in losing the Finals, but in losing star Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury in the first quarter of the game.

The Kevin Durant trade finally happened

As the NBA Finals were playing out, the biggest trade of the offseason was as well. Just days after signing head coach Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dylan Brooks, this year's No. 10 pick and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.