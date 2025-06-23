LISTEN LIVE

Inside the Kevin Durant Trade, Finals Game 7 with Jared Weiss

It was a busy Sunday in the NBA

Adam 12

Between the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade and a stunning turn of events in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, we had plenty to cover.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic has been joining us throughout the NBA season with insight and candor on not just the Celtics, but the entire NBA. So he was the perfect person to have on the show the morning after the first NBA Finals Game 7 in almost a decade.

The game--and the series--ended with the Oklahoma City Thunder crowned NBA Champions. The heartbreak for the runner-up Indiana Pacers wasn't just in losing the Finals, but in losing star Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury in the first quarter of the game.

The Kevin Durant trade finally happened

As the NBA Finals were playing out, the biggest trade of the offseason was as well. Just days after signing head coach Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dylan Brooks, this year's No. 10 pick and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.

Just last week, our own Matt Dolloff had this piece on how Durant wanted desperately to come to Boston last season. Now, he'll be ring-chasing in Houston. We talked to Jared about Durant, Haliburton, the Finals and the Celtics. Video up there, podcast down below.

Kevin DurantNBA Finals
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Kristaps Porzingis, Mitchell Robinson
NBAA new team has entered the Kristaps Porzingis conversationTy Anderson
Steven Adams and General Manager Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder speak to media at a press conference during the New Zealand Basketball Academy Launch.
NBASam Presti has a secret, and Pablo Torre has the scoopAdam 12
Oct 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
NBAThere’s new reporting on a ‘crazy’ Celtics offseasonTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect