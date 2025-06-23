Bruins reveal new logo for 2025-26 and beyond

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 26: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal and 700th NHL point during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 26, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

The Boston Bruins are bringing back their centennial logo on a permanent basis.

As revealed by the team on social media Monday morning, the Bruins have officially decided that the same spoked-B logo that they wore during the 2023-24 centennial season will be their permanent logo for the 2025-26 season and beyond. They announced the return of the centennial logo in a video narrated by actor and "Behind the B" narrator Denis Leary.

"Our legacy is not something to rest on -- it's something to live up to," Leary says as part of his narration. "Players past and present embody it. The fans carry it. And the city forged it. Together, we turn the page."

The Bruins later illustrated the history of their logos, leading up to the newest one. You'll see based on the below graphic that the 2025-26 logo closely resembles the one worn from 1948-95, with no extra outlines around the spokes or the 'B'. However, the 'B' itself is stylized like the one worn from 2007-25, with a single outline that bleeds into the spokes.

Here's the graphic that looks at the full history, and how it evolved into the Bruins' new logo:

The Bruins also teased another announcement coming on Wednesday, June 25. A mysterious video shows winger David Pastrnak pulling what appears to be a Bruins sweater out of a package. This led to speculation about a new sweater reveal, or Pastrnak as the new team captain, or both.