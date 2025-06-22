WATCH: Rafael Devers hits 1st San Fran homer vs. Red Sox

Jun 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) follows the flight of his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The on-the-field grudge match between the Giants' Rafael Devers and his old friends on the Red Sox has certainly headlined the weekend series between the teams out at San Francisco's Oracle Park.

And on Saturday. and after an ugly 0-for-5 outing against the Red Sox on Friday night, Devers got his 'revenge' against his former club.

Devers did it exactly how one would've thought he would, too, by way of his first home run as a member of the Giants.

The two-run bomb, which came off Boston starter Brayan Bello's four-seam fastball in the bottom of the third inning, turned out to help make the difference in what was a 3-2 win for the Giants.

After the game, Devers downplayed against significance of his first Giant home run coming against the team that traded him out of town.

“Nothing more special than any other home run that I hit," Devers said through his translator. "[Bello is] my brother out there, but we know that once we cross that line that we’re competing with each other.

"Whoever wins wins, and it was us this time.”

While it may not have been significant for Devers, it was significant to the game of baseball, as Devers became just the 10th player in MLB history to hit a home run for and against a team in a seven-day span, and the first since (current Red Sox infielder) Abraham Toro did it in 2021.

And through two games, the head-to-head is knotted up at 1-1.

As noted, on Friday night, it was the Red Sox who got the better of Devers, with a strikeout from Aroldis Chapman highlighting the five at-bat duel between Devers and the Red Sox pitching staff. That at bat, which began with an acknowledgement of mutual respect with a nod from Chapman and Devers, was an epic showdown closed out by a 102-MPH heater from Boston's closer.