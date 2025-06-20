Sam Presti has a secret, and Pablo Torre has the scoop

Sam Presti, General Manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder, did something very interesting back in his Emerson days.

Presti was born in Concord, MA, and attended Concord-Carlisle High School. After graduating in 1995, he spent two years at Virginia Wesleyan University before transferring to Emerson College in 1997. It was there that Presti got his groove on, literally.

In 1998, the future NBA executive released an album called Milk Money. The tracks featured Presti rapping, backed by jazz samples and instrumentals featuring his friends Mike Tucker on saxophone and Matthew Morin on piano. We know all of this thanks to Pablo Torre.

Sam Presti: Pablo Torre Found Out

If you're a regular listener to the show, you know how much we love Pablo Torre. We had him on to discuss his exposé on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. Recently, he focused his investigative powers on the notoriously private and secretive Sam Presti.