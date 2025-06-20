LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox send pitcher to Dodgers in latest trade

Penrod made seven appearances for Boston last season.

Ty Anderson
Sep 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zach Penrod (67) pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. The appearance is his major league debut. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sep 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zach Penrod (67) pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. The appearance is his major league debut. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox completed their second trade in less than a week Friday, though with much, much lesser stakes this time around, with lefty Zach Penrod sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

Penrod's move to the Dodgers comes five days after the Red Sox designated him for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster following the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco in exchange for four players.

Called into action for six appearances (two as an opener) with Triple-A Worcester prior to his 'DFA' this season, the 28-year-old Penrod posted an 0-1 record, 5.68 ERA, and surrendered four earned runs on six walks and seven hits allowed over just 6.1 innings of work. 

Penrod did make seven appearances for Boston last season, and had two holds and a 2.25 ERA, along with three strikeouts and a batting average against of .200, in four innings of work. 

Boston Red Soxlos angeles dodgers
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) gets ready to bat during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
MLBRafael Devers won’t completely stick it to Red Sox in upcoming seriesTy Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on May 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
MLBMazz: Red Sox should be ashamed of how they have handled Kristian CampbellTony Massarotti
Kristian Campbell
MLBRed Sox make tough decision on struggling Kristian CampbellMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect