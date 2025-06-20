Red Sox send pitcher to Dodgers in latest trade

Sep 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zach Penrod (67) pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. The appearance is his major league debut. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox completed their second trade in less than a week Friday, though with much, much lesser stakes this time around, with lefty Zach Penrod sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

Penrod's move to the Dodgers comes five days after the Red Sox designated him for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster following the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco in exchange for four players.

Called into action for six appearances (two as an opener) with Triple-A Worcester prior to his 'DFA' this season, the 28-year-old Penrod posted an 0-1 record, 5.68 ERA, and surrendered four earned runs on six walks and seven hits allowed over just 6.1 innings of work.