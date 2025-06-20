Red Sox send pitcher to Dodgers in latest trade
Penrod made seven appearances for Boston last season.
The Boston Red Sox completed their second trade in less than a week Friday, though with much, much lesser stakes this time around, with lefty Zach Penrod sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
Penrod's move to the Dodgers comes five days after the Red Sox designated him for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster following the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco in exchange for four players.
Called into action for six appearances (two as an opener) with Triple-A Worcester prior to his 'DFA' this season, the 28-year-old Penrod posted an 0-1 record, 5.68 ERA, and surrendered four earned runs on six walks and seven hits allowed over just 6.1 innings of work.
Penrod did make seven appearances for Boston last season, and had two holds and a 2.25 ERA, along with three strikeouts and a batting average against of .200, in four innings of work.