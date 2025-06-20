LISTEN LIVE

Bruins add new assistant coach to Marco Sturm’s staff

Sturm is bringing aboard a longtime Peter DeBoer assistant with a track record of success coaching the power play.

Matt Dolloff
Steve Spott

Feb 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars assistant coach Steve Spott speaks with his players during a time out against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Sturm has a brand-new assistant coach in tow for the Boston Bruins.

The team announced Friday that they are hiring Steve Spott as their newest assistant coach. A longtime assistant under Peter DeBoer, Spott most recently coached the Dallas Stars over the past three seasons.

Prior to his time in Dallas, Spott served as an assistant coach for the Vegas Golden Knights, also under DeBoer. Spott was credited with improving the Stars' power play during his time in Dallas; the club has ranked seventh in the NHL in power play percentage (23.7%) over the past three years, although they dipped to 17th this past regular season at 22%.

Spott also coached the Golden Knights' power play, but Vegas assistant coach Ryan Craig took over during the 2021-22 season as the units struggled. Before Vegas, Spott coached the San Jose Sharks power play under DeBoer from 2015-16 through 2018-19, and the team had the league's sixth-best PP (20.9%) over that span.

Given Spott's extensive experience coaching the man advantage to at least some success, it's likely the Bruins are bringing him aboard to breathe life into their anemic power play groups. Boston ranks 27th with an 18.8% power play over the past two seasons.

Spott could give the power play a jolt with his coaching, but it's still going to come down to talent. The Bruins have a big few weeks ahead of them with the 2025 NHL Draft and the start of free agency, and we'll have it all covered every step of the way here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
