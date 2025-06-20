Bruins add new assistant coach to Marco Sturm’s staff

Feb 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars assistant coach Steve Spott speaks with his players during a time out against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena.

Marco Sturm has a brand-new assistant coach in tow for the Boston Bruins.

The team announced Friday that they are hiring Steve Spott as their newest assistant coach. A longtime assistant under Peter DeBoer, Spott most recently coached the Dallas Stars over the past three seasons.

Prior to his time in Dallas, Spott served as an assistant coach for the Vegas Golden Knights, also under DeBoer. Spott was credited with improving the Stars' power play during his time in Dallas; the club has ranked seventh in the NHL in power play percentage (23.7%) over the past three years, although they dipped to 17th this past regular season at 22%.

Spott also coached the Golden Knights' power play, but Vegas assistant coach Ryan Craig took over during the 2021-22 season as the units struggled. Before Vegas, Spott coached the San Jose Sharks power play under DeBoer from 2015-16 through 2018-19, and the team had the league's sixth-best PP (20.9%) over that span.

Given Spott's extensive experience coaching the man advantage to at least some success, it's likely the Bruins are bringing him aboard to breathe life into their anemic power play groups. Boston ranks 27th with an 18.8% power play over the past two seasons.