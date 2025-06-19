LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox make tough decision on struggling Kristian Campbell

Campbell is getting a chance to “reset” after stumbling at both the plate and in the field over the past several weeks.

Matt Dolloff
Kristian Campbell

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 03: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after missing a hit by Nolan Schanuel #18 of the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth innign at Fenway Park on June 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are optioning former top prospect Kristian Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. Jeff Passan first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

Campbell had been struggling, both offensively and defensively, for an extended period of time prior to being sent down. Since the start of May, Campbell is batting .159 with a .465 OPS in 38 games, while hitting just two home runs and driving in only nine runs in that span. He's also made the most errors at second base (seven) in the majors so far this season.

Ian Browne of MLB.com indicates that the Campbell move opens up a roster spot for the potential return of outfielder Wilyer Abreu for the start of Friday's road series against the San Francisco Giants. Campbell had contributed seven games in center field and two in left field before being optioned to Worcester.

Kristian CampbellCredit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Giants series takes on obvious added significance, in the wake of the Red Sox trading Rafael Devers there on Sunday. They will now begin that series without the player that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow once described as "a prime example of what’s possible when great scouting meets great development around a player who prioritizes maximizing his potential over everything else."

This move certainly doesn't close the door for a quick return to Boston for Campbell, especially if there's a new injury. But he'll get some time for a "chance to reset" in Worcester, as Passan said.

The hope for Boston is that Campbell can come back and regain the offensive burst he showed in March and April, when he posted a .902 OPS with four homers and eight doubles in 29 games.

Boston Red Soxkristian campbell
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
