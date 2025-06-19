Red Sox make tough decision on struggling Kristian Campbell

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 03: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after missing a hit by Nolan Schanuel #18 of the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth innign at Fenway Park on June 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Red Sox are optioning former top prospect Kristian Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. Jeff Passan first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

Campbell had been struggling, both offensively and defensively, for an extended period of time prior to being sent down. Since the start of May, Campbell is batting .159 with a .465 OPS in 38 games, while hitting just two home runs and driving in only nine runs in that span. He's also made the most errors at second base (seven) in the majors so far this season.

Ian Browne of MLB.com indicates that the Campbell move opens up a roster spot for the potential return of outfielder Wilyer Abreu for the start of Friday's road series against the San Francisco Giants. Campbell had contributed seven games in center field and two in left field before being optioned to Worcester.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kristian Campbell

The Giants series takes on obvious added significance, in the wake of the Red Sox trading Rafael Devers there on Sunday. They will now begin that series without the player that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow once described as "a prime example of what’s possible when great scouting meets great development around a player who prioritizes maximizing his potential over everything else."

This move certainly doesn't close the door for a quick return to Boston for Campbell, especially if there's a new injury. But he'll get some time for a "chance to reset" in Worcester, as Passan said.