Kevin Durant wanted to wear green this past season – but was denied

A new story by Kevin O’Connor suggests Durant continues to shamelessly chase a ring around the NBA.

Matt Dolloff
Kevin Durant

PORTLAND, OREGON – FEBRUARY 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 01, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Kevin Durant just keeps on ring-chasin'. And it sounds like he was trying to go for the ultimate ring-chase this past season.

According to Kevin O'Connor in an expansive new story for Yahoo! Sports, Durant desired to go to either the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks at the 2025 trade deadline. He was reportedly rebuffed, and in the case of the Celtics, for the reason you may expect. It just wasn't financially feasible for Boston to take on Durant's contract, which is for one more season at $54.7 million.

Here's what O'Connor wrote:

In fact, Durant has already been denied by his top choices. There were rumblings at the trade deadline KD wanted to land with the Celtics or Knicks. New York’s interest reportedly isn’t mutual anymore. Boston’s cap sheet and trajectory make that scenario highly unlikely.

Kevin DurantPhoto by David Berding/Getty Images

Kevin Durant

It's a funny story for C's fans who have never been fans of Durant, who likely wouldn't handle the intense environment of Boston particularly well. Same could go for New York. But there's no doubting his talent, and Durant is still one of the premier scorers in the NBA (26.6 points per game in 2024-25).

So, Durant is going to have to turn toward his second, third, ninth choices to take him on, and everything that comes with the Durant experience. O'Connor lists the Magic, Nuggets, Raptors, Clippers, Pistons, and 76ers as "theoretical" teams that could make the move.

But time remains a flat circle in the NBA. Durant and ring-chasing, a match made in heaven.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
