Kevin Durant wanted to wear green this past season – but was denied

PORTLAND, OREGON – FEBRUARY 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 01, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

Kevin Durant just keeps on ring-chasin'. And it sounds like he was trying to go for the ultimate ring-chase this past season.

According to Kevin O'Connor in an expansive new story for Yahoo! Sports, Durant desired to go to either the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks at the 2025 trade deadline. He was reportedly rebuffed, and in the case of the Celtics, for the reason you may expect. It just wasn't financially feasible for Boston to take on Durant's contract, which is for one more season at $54.7 million.

Here's what O'Connor wrote:

In fact, Durant has already been denied by his top choices. There were rumblings at the trade deadline KD wanted to land with the Celtics or Knicks. New York’s interest reportedly isn’t mutual anymore. Boston’s cap sheet and trajectory make that scenario highly unlikely.

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Kevin Durant

It's a funny story for C's fans who have never been fans of Durant, who likely wouldn't handle the intense environment of Boston particularly well. Same could go for New York. But there's no doubting his talent, and Durant is still one of the premier scorers in the NBA (26.6 points per game in 2024-25).

So, Durant is going to have to turn toward his second, third, ninth choices to take him on, and everything that comes with the Durant experience. O'Connor lists the Magic, Nuggets, Raptors, Clippers, Pistons, and 76ers as "theoretical" teams that could make the move.