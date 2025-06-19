There’s new reporting on a ‘crazy’ Celtics offseason

Oct 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Celtics know what they have to do this offseason.

The tax bill of trying to maximize a win-now window is officially due, and with Jayson Tatum likely out for the entire season due to a torn Achilles, there's never been a better time than now to clean up the financials.

And though the Celtics have a rough idea as to who is most likely on the outs this offseason — Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, and Kristaps Porzingis continue to be those frequently highlighted as the likeliest trade candidates for Boston this summer — that hasn't stopped teams from trying to get 'crazy' with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens in search of superstar talent.

Namely Boston's healthier star talents in Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

"I'm sure teams are throwing crazy offers for guys like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White," ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon. "But it will take a pretty insurmountable package to get those guys out of Boston."

With the current state of the NBA trade market, with both the Suns' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo looking for new teams, those who miss out on KD and Giannis could look at Brown as a strong fall-back option. There's already been some reporting that the Spurs, two of the teams expected to be in the hunt for Durant and Antetokounmpo, have been circling the Celtics in search of a potential Brown trade. And there's no denying that White is on what's looking like one of the best contracts in the NBA, with three more years and a cap hit that never eclipses $33 million per season.

Trading either player would indicate that the Celtics are looking for more of a rebuild than a retool, though the latter seems like a downright inevitability given what the Celtics are staring at in the 2025-26 season.

“How the Celtics are operating in this space right now is that they’re looking at next year as a retooling year," Charania revealed. "But that doesn’t mean you don’t want to stay competitive, that doesn’t mean you want to continue [to compete], but listen, realistically without Jayson Tatum, it’s gonna be tough.”