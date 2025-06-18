How spring practices set the stage for Patriots position battles in training camp

With OTAs and Minicamp done, the New England Patriots now enter the 'dead period' of the NFL calendar. There are no official events on the schedule until training camp starts up at the end of July.

One of the biggest stories of training camp every year are position battles - players jockeying for either depth chart or outright roster spots.

Those battles will play out over the summer, but everybody has to start somewhere. With non-contact spring practices, one of the biggest takeaways can simply be which players are getting the most opportunities. That can be a glimpse into where the coaches see players standing heading into the summer.

What did this spring tell us about some key Patriots position battles? Let's take a look...

Final wide receiver spots

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is one of the most crowded positions on the Patriots' roster. In total there are nine players who have a realistic case to make the team. Spring practices helped show who might be on the inside track for a roster spot.

In terms of usage, Efton Chism was the big winner this spring. As a UDFA he worked his way up to getting a few first-team reps by minicamp, progressing quickly through the early stages of the spring. He'll still have more to prove when the pads come on in August and hasn't won a spot yet but he's positioned himself well.

Kendrick Bourne was also regularly in the mix when he was on the field this spring. Some have viewed him on the outside looking in without a clear role in the receiver room, but he is one of only two players in that room (with Mack Hollins) with experience in Josh McDaniels' offense. He still seems squarely in the mix.

On the other side of things, Javon Baker's reps were more limited. The 2024 fourth-round pick doesn't seem to be totally on the outs just yet, but may be facing more of an uphill battle.

Fellow 2024 draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk is in an interesting spot as well. He was limited throughout the spring has he works his way back from a shoulder injury. Given that it's tougher to tell where he stands, but if he's limited into the summer that likely won't help his chances.

The real question here is how many receivers the Patriots will keep? Five? Six? Seven? That's going to be key when following this roster battle through the summer.

Starting left guard

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

There's one clear takeaway from spring practices when it comes to the competition for the starting left guard position - everything looks to be wide open. Keeping in mind only five of the 11 total practices were open to the media, there was very little consistency in terms of who was in that role.

Early on it looked like Wes Schweitzer had the edge but he wasn't present for later practices and has since retired. Tyrese Robinson got some time as well, but also wasn't present for minicamp. Those snaps went to Cole Strange, working him into the mix.

There are even more candidates for that spot that didn't get as much time there in the spring. That includes Sidy Sow - who mainly repped on the right side- and rookie Jared Wilson - who is primarily a center but the team has said might have guard flexibility. Wilson was limited throughout the spring with an undisclosed injury. Layden Robinson played some left guard last year after being drafted in the fourth round. He didn't appear to be in the mix in open practices based on his usage, but would be a fit to get more reps once camp rolls around.

On top of that, 2024 draft pick Caedan Wallace saw some time at guard, but not with the top unit. UDFA Jack Conley did as well.

That's a long way of saying there's a long way to go in sorting this one out, with the spring reps likely not holding as much weight compared to other positions. "We'll be able to evaluate the linemen once we get to training camp," head coach Mike Vrabel said at one point this spring. "This is purely a passing camp. I don't know if we get a full evaluation without shoulder pads on as an offensive lineman."

Third tight end

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

Given how much McDaniels has emphasized the tight end position in the past, it would make sense for the Patriots to keep a third tight end behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. There are multiple candidates on the roster, including second-year players Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover and UDFAs CJ Dippre and Gee Scott Jr..

However, none of those four seemed to separate themselves over the course of the spring (although Westover did appear to have the lead in terms of reps). This is another battle that will carry into the summer - especially with the third tight end role potentially having a blocking focus. That could benefit Dippre, who is the one prototypical blocking tight end of the group.

We'll be watching this summer to see which one of the four step up. If none do the Patriots could also initially carry two tight ends while having a few more on the practice squad and promote those players week-to-week as needed.

Slot corner

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Jonathan Jones leaving in free agency this offseason, Marcus Jones is expected to move to the top slot cornerback spot. But who will fill in behind him?

Often this spring it was Alex Austin. At 6-foot-1, 191 pounds Austin has the size and experience on the boundary but can also play the 'big slot' role that has existed in Vrabel's defenses in the past. Him being both the third boundary and backup slot corner could end up saving the Patriots a roster spot as well.

The team did have a few more prototypical slot cornerback mix in as well. That group includes Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Bolden.

Depth safety

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Elsewhere in the secondary, the Patriots will have tough decisions to make in the secondary. Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, and rookie Craig Woodson seem like locks (as well as special teamer Brenden Schooler), but who will fill the depth spot or spots behind them?

With Dugger not participating in spring practices as he recovers from an injury, Jaylinn Hawkins saw a ton of reps come his way. Hawkins played 55% of the Patriots' defensive snaps then re-signed on a one-year deal in the offseason. His role may not ultimately be as involved as it was this spring once Dugger is back in the mix, but it does seem like the team has a plan for him.

Then its a matter of if the Patriots will keep a fifth safety. Dell Pettus could make a run for that spot after a solid rookie year last year. Free agent signing Marcus Epps would make sense too if the team wants more of a true free safety, but he was limited this spring as he works his way back from a torn ACL.

Kicker

Eric Canha-Imagn Images