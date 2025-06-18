Brad Marchand wins Stanley Cup with Panthers

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Bruins legend Brad Marchand never wanted to leave Boston.

But three months and change later, the 37-year-old has to be happy that he did by way of a trade deadline exit from the Bruins, as Marchand officially captured the second Stanley Cup championship of his career thanks to Florida's Game 6 win over the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Marchand played a major role for the Panthers on the way to a successful defense of the Cup, too, with 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games for the Panthers this postseason. Marchand was especially lethal in the Stanley Cup Final, too, with six goals in six games. Only Sam Reinhart, who scored four goals in Florida's Game 6 win, had more goals in the Final (seven).

Spending almost the entire postseason in a third-line role and as the veteran driver on a line with Florida's Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, Marchand absolutely feasted all spring. With big goal after big goal, Marchand honestly looked better as the postseason went on, and simply added even more chapters to his already-lengthy playoff lore, with his 158 career playoff points tied with Claude Lemieux for the 28th-most in NHL history.

In exchange for Marchand, the Panthers sent a 2027 conditional second-round pick to Boston. That pick ultimately upgraded to a first-round pick thanks to Marchand's playing time as well as the Panthers' postseason success.

For the Panthers, that was a price that was worth it every day of the year.

Marchand now stares down a potential jump into unrestricted free agency, where he seems more than able to get the kind of contract that Don Sweeney and the Bruins were unwilling to pay him prior to trading him out of town.

And Marchand was not the only ex-Bruin to lift Lord Stanley as a Panther on Tuesday night, with Jesper Boqvist, A.J. Greer, and Tomas Nosek also on the 2025 Florida roster that vanquished Edmonton for the second straight year.