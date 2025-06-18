Brad Marchand could cash in as free agent after epic Stanley Cup run

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

TNT's Jackie Redmond asked Brad Marchand point-blank, mere minutes after the Florida Panthers had won the Stanley Cup, whether he'll be back with the Panthers. Marchand shrugged and replied, "We'll see what happens here soon." With a big ol' grin on his face.

Marchand had no time to think about the next chapter, because he still needed to revel in the current one, a long-awaited second Stanley Cup championship that he played a critical role in helping Florida clinch. The Panthers drilled the Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena, cementing themselves as the NHL's preeminent franchise. They did so mainly on the strength of their forward depth, the kind of group that feels like a distant genie-bottle wish to Bruins fans.

But that doesn't mean the Panthers will run it back with the same forward lines in the 2025-26 season. Their high-end core will be back, but will Marchand? It may be tough to pull off, if Marchand goes for whoever's offering the most money. And no one should blame a 37-year-old for one last cash grab.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported earlier this month that Marchand could command as much as $8 million per year on his next contract. And that was before the Stanley Cup Final, when Marchand exploded for six goals in as many games, including two game-winners. Marchand made a valiant push for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which ultimately went to Sam Bennett, who led the playoffs with 15 total goals.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brad Marchand

Key for Marchand is landing with the right fit. Despite looking reinvigorated during the Panthers' Stanley Cup run, he did it in a third-line role with no pressure to be the captain or premier scoring threat. The Bruins' roster had deteriorated so much around Marchand that the weight of expectations slowed him. Of course he shot out of a cannon after dropping into the Florida lineup.

Marchand could still be effective in a top-six role, but he'd probably have to identify a similar situation to the Panthers, in which he can play without having to be THE player, or lead without being THE veteran leader. The Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes have cap space and deep forward groups, and could use a guy like Marchand to get them over the hump in the playoffs, but they also have surpluses of left-shot forwards.

So, unless Florida is willing to retain Marchand and make him a second-line wing, it may be hard for Marchand to find a perfect roster fit. That begs the question whether he'd be worth a contract in the range of three years and $8 million annually in the first place, if his next team asks too much of him at 37 years old, like the Bruins did.