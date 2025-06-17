LISTEN LIVE

Should the Bruins check in on the Stars’ recent trade rumors?

Two talented forwards could be on the trade block in Dallas. Should Don Sweeney take a shot at a deal?

Matt Dolloff
Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 21: Mikael Granlund #64 of the Dallas Stars congratulated by Jason Robertson #21 and Mason Marchment #27 after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 21, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

If the Boston Bruins want to add an impact forward via trade this offseason, there's at least one team that has been exploring the possibility of sending one out.

The Dallas Stars have dominated the NHL trade rumors lately, because various rumblings indicated that they were considering a trade involving left wing Jason Robertson. The 25-year-old Robertson is firmly established as one of the best scoring wingers in the NHL, averaging 34 goals and 79 points per 82 games over the past five seasons. As a big, skilled left-shot forward, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Robertson would solve a lot of problems for the B's.

However, the latest from top NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on "32 Thoughts" is that the Stars are "dialing this back a little bit," when it comes to potentially trading Robertson. The 25-year-old is signed for only one more season at $7.75 million, and would become a restricted free agent in 2026. Dallas has serious decisions to make on their roster, because they can't pay everybody.

The Stars reportedly would love to re-sign impending free agent Mikael Granlund, but after he just had his best season in years, he might have priced himself out. Perhaps the Stars end up paying Robertson, anyway.

Jason Robertson, Mason MarchmentCredit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

L-R: Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment

That doesn't mean the Bruins would be out of luck on a potential deal, though. Winger Mason Marchment is also signed for only one more season at $4.5 million, and could carry trade value as a big, physical presence who's also potted 22 goals in back-to-back seasons. Marchment, another left-shot wing, would also fit right in as a middle-sixer on the B's, and wouldn't command nearly the price tag of Robertson.

About that ... Friedman believes the Stars may now only trade Robertson if it's for a similar package they assembled to bring Mikko Rantanen to Dallas. Dallas sent two first-round picks, two third-round picks, and promising young forward Logan Stankoven to Raleigh for Rantanen. The closest thing the Bruins have to Stankoven would be Matthew Poitras or Fabian Lysell, but would they be willing to part with that much draft capital? Should they?

If Don Sweeney can convince Stars GM Jim Nill to send Robertson to Boston without taking back the seventh overall pick in the 2025 draft, or the Bruins' first-round pick in 2026, then he should seriously consider it. Otherwise, Marchment should absolutely at least be a phone call.

The Bruins have plenty of work to do to build their roster back up under new head coach Marco Sturm, even after making a trade over Father's Day weekend. We'll keep you up-to-date on the latest goings-on in Boston and around the NHL here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
