Former Patriots Captain David Andrews Joins 98.5 The Sports Hub as a Contributor During the 2025 NFL Season

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage for quarterback Mac Jones (10) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), the flagship station of the New England Patriots, is pleased to announce that recently retired Patriots Captain and Center David Andrews will be joining the station as a contributor during the 2025 NFL season.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion will bring his insight and experience to The Zolak & Bertrand Show with a weekly appearance throughout the Patriots season. Andrews will also be featured on The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network Pregame Show and will co-host a video podcast with Alex Barth. He’ll have an ongoing presence on the station throughout the season.

“David’s leadership and deep understanding of the game made him a standout on the field, and we’re excited to bring that same level of insight and authenticity to our listeners,” said Rick Radzik, Program Director at 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s a natural fit for our lineup and the perfect voice to help break down the season from a player perspective.”

“I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the Sports Hub since coming to New England 10 years ago,” said Andrews. “I’m looking forward to providing my analysis and perspective across the station’s various platforms this season.”

Andrews recently wrapped up his distinguished 10-year NFL career with the Patriots. Undrafted out of Georgia in 2015, he went on to become an eight-time team captain, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, and a cornerstone of the offensive line. He played in 124 regular season games (121 starts) and appeared in 12 postseason contests, including three Super Bowls. He was also named to the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team and was the 2020 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.