The inside info on the Devers debacle, from Yahoo’s Joon Lee

As Boston reels from the Rafael Devers debacle, we turn to an expert in the know to shed some light on the situation.

Joon Lee's latest, for Yahoo! Sports, tells it all in the title: Inside the 'absolute s*** show' that led to the Boston Red Sox's trade of Rafael Devers. The piece explains a lot, going all the way back to May of 2024 and the organizational shift that culminated in the Devers trade just days ago.

Of course, long-time Sox fans can trace things back even further. Xander Bogaerts opting out of his deal with Boston and signing with San Diego in December of 2022. And the stake in the heart of Red Sox nation: the Mookie Betts trade in February of 2020.

The Devers Debacle: The cycle continues

With Rafael Devers shipped off to San Francisco, Sox fans are left feeling like Charlie Brown. Boston brass put the football down firmly at the beginning of this season, with big free agent signings and the promise of game-changing prospects, only to yank it away yet again.