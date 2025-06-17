LISTEN LIVE

The inside info on the Devers debacle, from Yahoo’s Joon Lee

Discontent and dysfunction have become the norm.

Adam 12

As Boston reels from the Rafael Devers debacle, we turn to an expert in the know to shed some light on the situation.

Joon Lee's latest, for Yahoo! Sports, tells it all in the title: Inside the 'absolute s*** show' that led to the Boston Red Sox's trade of Rafael Devers. The piece explains a lot, going all the way back to May of 2024 and the organizational shift that culminated in the Devers trade just days ago.

Of course, long-time Sox fans can trace things back even further. Xander Bogaerts opting out of his deal with Boston and signing with San Diego in December of 2022. And the stake in the heart of Red Sox nation: the Mookie Betts trade in February of 2020.

The Devers Debacle: The cycle continues

With Rafael Devers shipped off to San Francisco, Sox fans are left feeling like Charlie Brown. Boston brass put the football down firmly at the beginning of this season, with big free agent signings and the promise of game-changing prospects, only to yank it away yet again.

So who plays Lucy in this scenario? Craig Breslow? Sam Kennedy? Sportsology? Driveline? Take your pick after you watch and listen to Joon Lee break it all down for Fred, Hardy, and Jon. Then follow along with the fallout on the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

Boston Red Soxrafael devers
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow
MLBRed Sox cite issues with ‘alignment’ and ‘vision’ leading to Rafael Devers tradeAlex Barth
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after their 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MLBIt won’t be long until the Red Sox see the recently-traded Rafael Devers againAlex Barth
The Show Jun 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Fenway Park. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLBRed Sox trade Rafael Devers in Father’s Day blockbusterMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect