Bruins announce initial roster, schedule for 2025 development camp

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Dean Letourneau is selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th overall pick during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In less than two weeks, the Bruins will certainly bolster their prospect pipeline, beginning with the No. 7 overall pick and another two selections in round two.

But the club had a roster to announce today, with the initial roster for next month's development camp unveiled on Tuesday morning.

Forwards

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Gamblers forward Will Zellers (34) flips the puck out of the Green Bay defensive zone against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Dalton Bancroft: A three-year player for Cornell, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Bancroft jumped to the B's pro pipeline after posting 15 goals (a college career-high for him) and 27 points in 36 games for the Big Red in 2024-25, and 36 goals and 79 points in 103 total games for the program from 2022 through 2025. Bancroft finished his season with one goal in five appearances for the P-Bruins, and is on a one-year, $950,000 deal in 2025-26.

Andre Gasseau: A seventh-round pick of the Bruins in 2021, Gasseau has carved out a strong career to date at Boston College, and is coming to camp after posting a career-best 15 goals and 30 points in 36 games for the Eagles a season ago. Through three years at BC, the 6-foot-4 Gasseau has totaled 37 goals and 88 points in 112 games at Boston College, and has never recorded fewer than 29 points in his three seasons to date.

Beckett Hendrickson: Boston's fourth-round pick in 2023 (No. 124 overall), Hendrickson put up three goals and 12 points in 39 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota last season.

Dean Letourneau: All eyes will be on the big man Dean Letourneau, and not just because he's 6-foot-7. Drafted by the Bruins with a first-round pick last year (their first first-round pick since 2021), Letourneau comes back to B's facilities after a 2024-25 season that featured just three assists in 36 games for Boston College. The Bruins always knew he'd be a project, but minutes and opportunity has to be the name of the game for Letourneau in 2025-26.

Bret Link: A 6-foot-2 right shot, Link is being invited to B's development camp after scoring seven goals and 21 points in 37 games for Colorado College last season. The Alaskan-born forward has totaled 11 goals and 36 points through 72 career games of college hockey.

Jonathan Morello: A fifth-round pick last year, Morello scored eight goals and 28 points in 59 games in his first season of USHL play with Dubuque this past season, and added two goals and four points in seven playoff games for the Fighting Saints. Morello is committed to Boston University.

Logan Morrell: Another invite, the 21-year-old Morrell is coming to B's development camp after putting up 11 goals and 21 points in 32 games for Michigan Tech last season. The 6-foot-3 Morrell, born in Arizona, is well-traveled for an amateur player, having previously played in the BCHL, USHL, NCDC, and NAHL prior to playing for Michigan Tech last season.

Caspar Nässen: Drafted in the seventh round in 2023, the 6-foot-4 Nässen returns to B's development camp following a six-goal, 10-point campaign in 34 games for Miami University (Ohio) in 2024-25. Prior to jumping to the college game last season, Nässen put up 16 goals and 31 points in 41 games for Frolunda's junior team during the 2023-24 season.

Chris Pelosi: Boston’s top pick from the 2023 NHL Draft (No. 92 overall), Pelosi is coming off a freshman year that included 13 goals and 24 points in 38 games for Quinnipiac University.

Ryan Walsh: It’s obviously early, but 2023 sixth-round pick Ryan Walsh is showing signs as a potential late-round steal for the club, with 17 goals and 31 points in 36 games for Cornell last year, and 29 goals and 53 points through 71 career NCAA games to date. Unfortunately for Walsh and the Bruins though, Walsh will not get on the ice for this year's development camp.

Ethan Whitcomb: Standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Whitcomb put up six goals and 11 points in 39 games for UConn last season. Prior to his 2024-25 with the Huskies, Whitcomb posted 50 goals and 126 points in 157 games with USHL Muskegon from 2021 to 2024.

Will Zellers: Added to the prospect pool in the trade that sent Charlie Coyle to Colorado, Will Zellers had himself an absolutely fantastic year for USHL Green Bay, with 44 goals and 71 points in 52 games for the Gamblers, and took home honors as the USHL's Player of the Year. This will (obviously) be Zellers' first development camp in the B's organization.

Defense

Apr 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston University defenseman Ty Gallagher (4) controls the puck against Minnesota in the first period in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson Edward: A physical left-shot defender, Edward will attend development camp after his first pro season, which included one goal and seven points in 31 games for AHL Providence and two points in seven games for ECHL Maine. Edward was a seventh-round pick of the club in 2020.

CJ Foley: One of two invites on the backend, Foley will skate on Warrior ice after leading all Dartmouth skaters with 30 points in 33 games last season. The Hanover, Mass. native has posted 16 goals and 50 points through 65 ECAC games to date, and played a season in the BCHL before jumping to college.

Ty Gallagher: Signed a minors-only contract with the club earlier this spring, Gallagher ended his year with one goal and five points in 11 games for the P-Bruins after a strong finish to his collegiate career with Colorado College.

Elliott Groenewold: A 6-foot-2 left-side option, Groenewold put up four goals and 12 points, along with a plus-5 rating, in 38 games for Quinnipiac last season. The Bruins actually traded up in the 2024 NHL Draft to nab the Vermont-born defenseman, meaning they see something they like in him.

Loke Johansson: Playing for a Moncton team that won the QMJHL championship this past season, the 6-foot-3 Johansson put up four goals and 22 points, along with a plus-46 rating, in 62 games for the Wildcats last season. Johansson, a sixth-round pick of the Bruins in 2024, also added two goals and 11 points in a 19-game playoff run for the club.

Kristian Kostadinski: Another member of Boston’s 2023 class (seventh round, 220th overall), Kostadinski comes to Bruins dev camp after putting up six goals and 16 points, along with a plus-25 and 99 minutes in penalties, in 62 games for USHL Dubuque last season. An absolutely gigantic human being (listed at 6-foot-5), Kostadinski is set to join Boston College this fall.

Ben Robertson: Another invite and another Cornell skater, the 5-foot-11 Robertson will report to Boston after scoring two goals and 15 points in 36 games last season. Prior to his tenure with Cornell, Robertson played in the USHL with Waterloo, Omaha, and even had a two-game cameo for the U.S. National Development Team during the 2020-21 season.

Goalies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Albin Boija: One of the best goalies in college hockey a season ago, Maine's Albin Boija is coming to B's development camp after posting a 23-8-6 record, .928 save percentage, and 1.82 goals against average in 37 games for the Black Bears during the 2024-25 season. You just know the Bruins would love to get the 21-year-old Swede in their pro pipeline and goalie factory, and an invite to camp may very well be the start of that process.

Cameron Korpi: Another invite in goal, the 6-foot-4 Cameron Korpi is set to come to B's development camp after a 2024-25 season that included 7-6-1 record and .904 save percentage in 18 games for the Michigan Wolverines.

Philip Svedebäck: One of the longest tenures players at camp in terms of pure tenure in the Boston prospect pool, the 2021 third-round pick will come back to Brighton after putting up a 14-8-4 record and .911 save percentage in 26 games for Providence College last season.

On-ice schedule

Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub Bruins training camp kicks off at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. (Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub)

Monday, June 30 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (forwards), 9:50 a.m.

- On-ice session (defensemen), 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 1 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (defensemen), 9:15 a.m.

- On-ice session (forwards), 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 2 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (full group), 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 3 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)