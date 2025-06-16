First three Bruins reps named to 2026 Olympics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with John Beecher #19, and Charlie McAvoy #73 after scoring the game winning goal during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on December 03, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins will have at least three players skating for their country at the 2026 Olympics in Milan next year, with both David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha included in the 'Olympic Six' for Team Czechia, while Charlie McAvoy was part of Team USA's initial six unveiled on Monday.

For Pastrnak, it's a long-awaited chance at true best-on-best play involving NHLers, as the B's superstar was openly frustrated that Czechia was not invited to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

With Boston missing the playoffs this past season, Pastrnak was able to be a full participant for Czechia at the 2025 Worlds, and finished with a tournament-leading 15 points. Pastrnak was also named to both the Media All-Star Team and also captured the IIHF Directorate Award as the tournament's top forward.

Pastrnak is already the third-highest scoring Czech-born player in NHL history, with his 833 points trailing only Patrik Elias (1,025) and Jaromir Jagr (1,921).

Zacha, meanwhile, has earned a nod as one of Czechia's top six options after three straight seasons of at least 47 points for Boston, and after a career-high 21 goals and 59 points for the Black and Gold during the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-3 forward had one goal in four games for Czechia during the 2024 World Championships, but was forced to sit out this year's tournament due to a lingering injury that hobbled him towards the end of the NHL season.

McAvoy, meanwhile, was one of two defensemen as part of Team USA's 'Olympic Six' announcement Monday, joined by the Canucks' Quinn Hughes.

In addition to wearing an 'A' for his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, McAvoy previously represented the United States at two IIHF World Championships (2017 and 2018) since turning pro in 2017. At the junior level, McAvoy competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2017, winning bronze and gold. In the 2017 tournament, which ended with the club winning gold, McAvoy recorded two goals and four assists in seven games and was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team.