LISTEN LIVE

First three Bruins reps named to 2026 Olympics

Three Bruins were named as part of their country’s ‘Olympic Six’ on Monday.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with John Beecher #19, and Charlie McAvoy #73 after scoring the game winning goal during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on December 03, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with John Beecher #19, and Charlie McAvoy #73 after scoring the game winning goal during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on December 03, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins will have at least three players skating for their country at the 2026 Olympics in Milan next year, with both David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha included in the 'Olympic Six' for Team Czechia, while Charlie McAvoy was part of Team USA's initial six unveiled on Monday.

For Pastrnak, it's a long-awaited chance at true best-on-best play involving NHLers, as the B's superstar was openly frustrated that Czechia was not invited to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

With Boston missing the playoffs this past season, Pastrnak was able to be a full participant for Czechia at the 2025 Worlds, and finished with a tournament-leading 15 points. Pastrnak was also named to both the Media All-Star Team and also captured the IIHF Directorate Award as the tournament's top forward.

Pastrnak is already the third-highest scoring Czech-born player in NHL history, with his 833 points trailing only Patrik Elias (1,025) and Jaromir Jagr (1,921).

Zacha, meanwhile, has earned a nod as one of Czechia's top six options after three straight seasons of at least 47 points for Boston, and after a career-high 21 goals and 59 points for the Black and Gold during the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-3 forward had one goal in four games for Czechia during the 2024 World Championships, but was forced to sit out this year's tournament due to a lingering injury that hobbled him towards the end of the NHL season.

McAvoy, meanwhile, was one of two defensemen as part of Team USA's 'Olympic Six' announcement Monday, joined by the Canucks' Quinn Hughes.

In addition to wearing an 'A' for his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, McAvoy previously represented the United States at two IIHF World Championships (2017 and 2018) since turning pro in 2017. At the junior level, McAvoy competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2017, winning bronze and gold. In the 2017 tournament, which ended with the club winning gold, McAvoy recorded two goals and four assists in seven games and was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team.

McAvoy put up seven goals and 23 points, along with 89 hits and 81 blocked shots, in 50 games for the Bruins last season.

2025 Bruins Offseason2026 Olympicsboston bruinsdavid pastrnakPavel Zacha
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 17: Victor Soderstrom #77 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena on January 17, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NHLBruins sign newly-acquired defenseman to dealTy Anderson
Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) battle for the puck during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
NHLResetting Bruins right-side defensive depth chart after trade with ChicagoTy Anderson
Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) shoots the puck in the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NHLBruins complete trade with BlackhawksTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect