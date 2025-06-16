10 NBA Draft prospects to know for the Celtics

Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics will go into the NBA Draft on June 25 with one first round pick and one second-rounder, No. 28 and No. 32 (obtained via trade with the Wizards). The Celtics could be prioritizing guards and centers in the 2025 draft, considering their likely plans to trade away key players at those positions. So, who could feasibly be available and get his name called by Boston?

Here are 10 NBA Draft prospects that may fit well for the Celtics in 2025 and beyond.

Joan Beringer, Center (France)

Rankings:

CBS: 27

ESPN: 15

TheRinger: 18

Tankathon: 24

Average: 21

Joan Beringer is one of the youngest players in the draft. The Frenchman is a lengthy defense-first center, who has very good athleticism. The concern with his game is he's relatively new to the sport, so he's raw. However, he's had a tremendous short amateur career and has arguably the most upside in the draft.

"At this point, he's a rim-running screener and a lurker in the short corner when other plays are unfolding, but he rarely deviates from those actions because he does them well," (J. Kyle Mann of TheRinger). Beringer plays a very simple brand of basketball. He's a menace in front of the rim - shot blocking and rim-protection is his bread and butter. Also, despite being on the skinnier side, he has held up well at the amateur level against physicality.

Beringer is one of the few - if not the only - players on this list with a legitimate chance to not be available at No. 28 for the Celtics. With Boston he likely would not be a starting caliber big for a few years. Given he will be 19 for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, he probably would even begin in Maine. Also, he's not the 3-shooting big that the Mazzulla Ball system prefers, but his defensive play would be an asset nonetheless.

Walter Clayton Jr., Point Guard (Florida)

Walter Clayton Jr. became one of the biggest names in college basketball for his role in the Florida Gator's 2025 National Championship run. He played his first two collegiate season at the mid-major Iona before transferring to Florida as an upperclassman. Clayton had a standout senior-season, starting 39-of-39 games averaging 18.3 points per game, shot the three at 38.6 percent, and was a ubiquitous first-team All American recipient.

The 22-year-old is a natural born shooter. His calling card is his ability to hit shots no matter the situation: high-stakes, tight coverage, from well outside the arc it does not matter Clayton can hit it. He particularly excels at shooting off-the-dribble, pull-up threes that makes it very difficult to defend him. With that being said, he does struggle at times finishing inside, so he is not a completely polished prospect.

Regardless, his 3-point ability would fit nicely into the Celtics' system. If he's available at No. 28, which he very well may be, Clayton seems like the style of prospect the C's would choose. Depending on what trades Boston will inevitably make this offseason, they could be short on guards, so it would make sense to select a player like Clayton if he's available.

Maxime Raynaud, Center (Stanford)

Rankings:

CBS: No. 25

ESPN: No. 24

TheRinger: No. 31

Tankathon: No. 40

Average: No. 30

Maxime Raynaud spent all four collegiate seasons at Stanford where he grew into a productive, consistent starter as he aged. The seven-footer has a solid all around offensive presence. With his size he is strong inside the paint and playing the post, but what sets him apart from the field is his unique ability to play on the perimeter. As a senior, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points per game - most of which were scored down low, but added a 34.7% 3-point threat.

When looking at the centers in the draft, Raynaud stands as one of the only guys who can shoot from deep so well. Presumably, his ability to do so fits the Celtics' criteria. He is projected to fall right around No. 28, so Boston might have a chance to get him, and he seems like a guy that would work well with their system.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center (Creighton)

Rankings:

CBS: No. 32

ESPN: No. 33

TheRinger: No. 32

Tankathon: No. 31

Average: No. 32

After spending five years playing college ball at Creighton, Ryan Kalkbrenner is ready to enter the NBA Draft. The All American had a dominant fifth season averaging 19.2 points and 2.7 blocks per game. Kalkbrenner plays hard in the paint using his size to his advantage both offensively and defensively, but lacks the speed that some would desire.

Kalkbrenner is comparable to Celtic center Luke Kornet, so bringing in the 23-year-old could be somewhat copying what they already have. Nonetheless, the combination would bring a tall defensive tandem to the five in Boston.

Kam Jones, Point Guard (Marquette)

Kam Jones projected as a top prospect after his Junior season at Marquette - shooting 40.6 percent from three and contributing 17.2 points per game. However, his 3-point shooting ability wained a bit in 2024-25 (31.1 percent), so he fell slightly in rankings. Nonetheless, he was able to find other factors of his game and give Marquette 19.2 points per game.

He's an older prospect (23 years old) so he should be a plug-and-play guy, but the upside may be less than others. He still showed a strong 3-point ability in college added with excellent catch-and-shoot skills, so he could a productive NBA guy with an adequate supporting cast. With Jones the Celtics - like pretty much everyone on this list - will try to highlight his quick twitch shooting from deep. Obviously, the senior year decline is more worrisome, but still would be a solid player to consider - especially with their second round selection (No. 32).

Hansen Yang, Center (China)

Rankings:

CBS: No. 44

ESPN: No. 35

TheRinger: No. 37

Tankathon: No. 36

Average: No. 38

Hansen Yang is one of the two international prospects on this list. He spent two years playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. In 2024-25, he played in 45 games (down from 51 the year prior), averaging 32.8 minutes per game, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 16.6 points.

At 7-foot-1, Yang is a difficult big to cover. He uses his long arms to keep the ball far out of reach of defenders down low, making the post a strong point for him. He also has shown some 3-point ability and a wiliness to attempt from deep, but his efficiency still just development. He struggled at times against physicality, so at the NBA level, he will need to also develop defensively as he faces stronger athletes.

For the Celtics, Yang would again be a Kornet-like project. He is still young (he will turn 20 in June) and has the skill to be an effective big in the NBA, but will need to refine those skills to face the best-of-the-best.

Tyrese Proctor, Shooting Guard (Duke)

Rankings:

CBS: No. 36

ESPN: No. 43

TheRinger: No. 38

Tankathon: No. 43

Average: No. 40

Tyrese Proctor came into college at Duke as a highly touted recruit and started 34-of-36 games, but his collegiate production essentially went stagnant - only averaging 10.8 points during his three years.

The Ringer described how he's been looked at as a prospect since going to Duke:

"Proctor's status as a prospect has slowly slipped over his three years at Duke, from 'keep an eye on this kid, there's something there' to 'eyes are on him, and that something seems flawed' to 'eyes are tired of waiting for it, that something might not actually be there,'" wrote Mann. "The role he played this past season alongside Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Sion James is more than likely who he'll be going forward: a supplementary piece who’s better served by making few decisions and playing mostly off the catch."

He's still an interesting prospect, but not the 'star in the making' that he once was. However, he shoots the three decently well (40.5 percent in 2024-25), and is young enough to develop more. For the Celtics, Proctor would be another project, but could be a decent selection with their second round No. 32 pick.

Sion James, Point Guard (Duke)

Sion James played five years in college, the first four for Tulane before transferring to Duke for his fifth. At Tulane James was a solid piece, but not a star. That being said, his junior season (2023-24) he elevated his offensive game averaging 14 points. Yet, when he went to Duke his play again dipped only playing 25.5 minutes per game, and only scoring 8.6 points per game.

James plays strong defense for a guard. His physical style works in his favor on both sides of the ball, and will be what guides him in his professional career. Nonetheless, James does not project as a star, rather he would be a solid piece that does the necessary "winning things" to help his squad.

Chaz Lanier, Shooting Guard (Tennessee)

Rankings:

CBS: No. 43

ESPN: No. 37

TheRinger: *Not listed in TheRinger's Top-46. For the average calculated as No. 50*

Tankathon: No. 41

Average: No. 42.75

Chaz Lanier transferred to Tennessee for his fifth year after spending the bulk of his career at North Florida. During his one season in the SEC Lanier stood out for the Vols averaging 18 points and earning All American recognition.

His play style is spot-up shooting from deep, and he does so quite well hitting the three at 39.5 percent in 2024-25. He has a quick release and the range to hit shots from everywhere, but he struggles playing against physicality and rarely scores inside.

Regardless, his "shoot from everywhere" ability makes him a perfect Celtic candidate. In fact, Boston has already hosted Lanier for a work out ahead of the draft. However, he is not a Day 1 guy, if anything the Celtics may look at him with No. 32 or later.

Koby Brea, Shooting Guard (Kentucky)

Finally, Koby Brea. The 6-foot-6 guard has many question marks, but has elite 3-point shooting. Brea played four years at Daytona before transferring to Kentucky for his fifth year. He was never a dominant scorer in college, only averaging 8.8 points in his career and 11.6 in 2024-25, but he has an innate ability to shoot the lights out from deep. With Kentucky in 2024-25 he shot the thee at 43.5 percent, which was only slightly outshone by his 49.8 percent efficiency from the year prior.

Because he is touted as one of the best shooters in the draft - if not the best - he has Celtics written all over. Of course, he's an older prospect who may not be able to develop his skills much more in the pros, but his shooting gets him in the door. If he can elevate the rest of his skillset, his size and shooting could turn him into an elite player, but it's very much 'boom or bust,' frankly, shaded towards bust. But, do not be surprised if his shooting alone is enough for Boston to take a flyer chance on him.