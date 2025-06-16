LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: How will the Bruins build the roster back up under Marco Sturm?

The Bruins still have a lot of work to do, even after hiring a new head coach and making a trade.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Marco Sturm

Marco Sturm was formally introduced as the 30th head coach in Bruins history on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Photo by Jake Seymour/98.5 The Sports Hub

Matt & Ty are back with a new episode focusing on recent Bruins offseason news and the Stanley Cup Final. The bulk of the conversation focuses on Boston's many roster needs, and how they plan to retool and improve for new head coach Marco Sturm.

9:15 -- Reacting to the trade the Bruins made for a new defenseman right at the end of the previous podcast.

20:51 -- The guys discuss the Bruins' intentions and options for building the roster back up for new head coach Marco Sturm.

1:00:03 -- Fresh thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final and the Conn Smythe Trophy race between Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
