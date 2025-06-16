Sports Hub Underground: How will the Bruins build the roster back up under Marco Sturm?
The Bruins still have a lot of work to do, even after hiring a new head coach and making a trade.
Matt & Ty are back with a new episode focusing on recent Bruins offseason news and the Stanley Cup Final. The bulk of the conversation focuses on Boston's many roster needs, and how they plan to retool and improve for new head coach Marco Sturm.
9:15 -- Reacting to the trade the Bruins made for a new defenseman right at the end of the previous podcast.
20:51 -- The guys discuss the Bruins' intentions and options for building the roster back up for new head coach Marco Sturm.
1:00:03 -- Fresh thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final and the Conn Smythe Trophy race between Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.
Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts: