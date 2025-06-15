LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers in Father’s Day blockbuster

Craig Breslow has pulled off an out-of-nowhere blockbuster deal involving Rafael Devers and the Giants.

Matt Dolloff
The Show Jun 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Fenway Park. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Fenway Park. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox finished off their Father's Day with a blockbuster trade -- involving All-Star slugger Rafael Devers.

Boston is trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants, as reported Sunday by Robert Murray of FanSided. Per Murray, pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks are coming back to Boston as part of the deal, "and more."

Harrison, 23, has a 4.48 ERA in 39 career appearances for the Giants from 2023-25. He's struck out 178 batters in 182.2 career innings. Hicks, 28, is a veteran of seven major-league seasons and is on his fourth team in Boston.

Rafael DeversPhoto by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

The Rafael Devers trade signifies the end of an era in Boston Red Sox baseball.

Murray later reported that the Red Sox are also acquiring outfielder James Tibbs and pitcher Jose Bello in the deal. Tibbs was drafted 13th overall in 2024, and has 12 home runs with an .857 OPS in 57 games for Single-A Eugene.

Bello, 20, was an international free agent signing out of the Dominican Republic. He's posted a 2.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 18 innings so far in 2025 for the Giants' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League.

NEXT: Red Sox Swing Late-Night Trade For Pitching Help

Boston Red Soxrafael devers
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after their 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
UncategorizedIt won’t be long until the Red Sox see the recently-traded Rafael Devers againAlex Barth
Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (48) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
MLBArrival of a new era: With or without Roman Anthony, the Red Sox still have problems to solveJoe Murray
May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala (66) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox swing late-night trade for pitching helpTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect