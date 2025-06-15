Red Sox trade Rafael Devers in Father’s Day blockbuster

Jun 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Fenway Park. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox finished off their Father's Day with a blockbuster trade -- involving All-Star slugger Rafael Devers.

Boston is trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants, as reported Sunday by Robert Murray of FanSided. Per Murray, pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks are coming back to Boston as part of the deal, "and more."

Harrison, 23, has a 4.48 ERA in 39 career appearances for the Giants from 2023-25. He's struck out 178 batters in 182.2 career innings. Hicks, 28, is a veteran of seven major-league seasons and is on his fourth team in Boston.

Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

The Rafael Devers trade signifies the end of an era in Boston Red Sox baseball.

Murray later reported that the Red Sox are also acquiring outfielder James Tibbs and pitcher Jose Bello in the deal. Tibbs was drafted 13th overall in 2024, and has 12 home runs with an .857 OPS in 57 games for Single-A Eugene.