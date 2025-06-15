It won’t be long until the Red Sox see the recently-traded Rafael Devers again

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 01: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after their 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox fans were hit with quite the surprise on Sunday evening when the team made an out-of-nowhere blockbuster trade sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a four-player package in return.

It may take a bit for this to set in for some Red Sox fans. After all, Devers had spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Red Sox, and had signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the team in 2023.

What may help it sink in is seeing Devers actually wear another uniform. That reality isn't too far away for Red Sox fans.

The Red Sox will face Devers' new team next weekend, when they visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park as the middle series in a nine-game road trip. It's a Friday to Sunday series with a 10:15 p.m. ET start on Friday followed by 4:00 starts over the weekend.

Where Devers will slot into the Giants' lineup remains to be seen. The Giants got underway on Sunday Night Baseball shortly after the trade was announced. They're then off on Monday, which means Devers could make his San Francisco debut when the Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins.