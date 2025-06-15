LISTEN LIVE

It won’t be long until the Red Sox see the recently-traded Rafael Devers again

The Boston Red Sox will play Rafael Devers’ new team soon – they visit the San Francisco Giants this weekend as part of a West Coast road trip.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after their 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 01: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after their 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox fans were hit with quite the surprise on Sunday evening when the team made an out-of-nowhere blockbuster trade sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a four-player package in return.

It may take a bit for this to set in for some Red Sox fans. After all, Devers had spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Red Sox, and had signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the team in 2023.

What may help it sink in is seeing Devers actually wear another uniform. That reality isn't too far away for Red Sox fans.

The Red Sox will face Devers' new team next weekend, when they visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park as the middle series in a nine-game road trip. It's a Friday to Sunday series with a 10:15 p.m. ET start on Friday followed by 4:00 starts over the weekend.

Where Devers will slot into the Giants' lineup remains to be seen. The Giants got underway on Sunday Night Baseball shortly after the trade was announced. They're then off on Monday, which means Devers could make his San Francisco debut when the Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins.

As for the players the Red Sox got back, they could be in action as well. In particular, starter Kyle Harrison could be in line to get a start against his former team, with the Red Sox rotation currently set through the end of their upcoming series against the Mariners from Monday to Wednesday. Jordan Hicks coming out of the bullpen at least one over a three-game series also seems likely.

