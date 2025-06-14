The Soccer Show: Alhassan Yusuf Thriving in First Full MLS Season

After spending most of the MLS season on the road thus far, the New England Revolution can finally make a habit of waking up in their own beds this month, as the team opens a three-game homestand at Gillette Stadium tonight against FC Cincinnati. Tonight’s match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish.

Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to preview tonight’s contest against the second-place team in the Eastern Conference and discuss New England’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

Last week, the Revolution enjoyed a much-needed bye week after opening the 2025 season with 10 of their first 15 games on the road.

“It was great to have some time off to refresh mentally and physically, also,” Yusuf said as he approaches the midway point of his first full MLS campaign. “It’s important because we’re getting into the second half of the season and I think that’s the most important part of the season.”

After starting the year with 10 of the first 15 games on the road, how much are Yusuf and his teammates looking forward to playing at home this month?

“It always feels good to play home games because you play in front of your supporters, in front of your home crowd and their going to cheer you on for the whole 90 minutes,” Yusuf said. “I think the mindset that we’re getting now is to kind of not think about a home game or away game. We’re just going to go into every game trying to win. But of course, it feels different when you win at home because you’re in front of your supporters.”

Yusuf, who will celebrate his 25th birthday next month, joined the Revolution almost one year ago in August 2024 via transfer from Belgian club Royal Antwerp F.C. Since arriving in New England, the Nigerian international has been a mainstay in the Revolution midfield with 20 games started in his 22 MLS appearances.

“I think overall as a player, I’m getting better,” Yusuf said. “That means on and off the pitch also. It’s not about only playing but outside of playing together. You have to get to know people, try to talk to your teammates. I think I’m on the right track.”

Yusuf’s efforts have been instrumental in New England’s success this season, as the midfielder has started all 15 matches during the 2025 campaign. Yusuf has netted one goal with two assists over his last five performances.

“From the training we had in Florida in preseason, that’s the role that I started to get myself in,” Yusuf said of his contributions on the attacking end. “That’s something I was expecting, even from the beginning.”

New England enters tonight’s match aiming to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive matches, which would only be one game shy of the club record. The Revolution’s last defeat was dealt by FC Cincinnati when the two Eastern Conference sides first met back on April 5 in Ohio. The Orange and Blue are a winless 0-2-2 over their last four games.