Bruins sign newly-acquired defenseman to deal

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 17: Victor Soderstrom #77 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena on January 17, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Bruins acquired the rights to defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the Blackhawks. And on Saturday, the Bruins turned those rights into a contract for the 2025-26 season, with Soderstrom signed to a one-year, two-way contract worth the league minimum $775,000 at the NHL level.

Boston's signing of the 24-year-old Soderstrom essentially confirms that he will come back to the North American pro game after he spent the 2024-25 season for Brynas IF in Sweden's top pro league.

In action for 49 games for his hometown club, Soderstrom posted nine goals and 37 points, along with a plus-28 rating (best in the SHL), and then posted eight games in a 17-game postseason run for the squad. Soderstrom also won the Börje Salming Trophy as the league's top defenseman.

Originally drafted by the Coyotes with the No. 11 overall pick in 2019, Soderstrom opted to play in Sweden after the Coyotes packed up shop and moved to Utah for the 2024-25 season.

Prior to his departure overseas, the 5-foot-11 Soderstrom appeared in 53 NHL games for Arizona, with one goal and 11 points, nine of which came during a 30-game run for the 'Yotes during the 2022-23 season.

In his last season on North American ice (2023-24), Soderstrom spent the majority of his campaign with AHL Tuscon, where he recorded nine goals and 32 points in 62 games for the Roadrunners.

Overall, Soderstrom's AHL resume features 16 goals and 82 points in 170 games over four seasons of work beginning as a 19-year-old.