Red Sox could be buying for key needs at trade deadline

The additions of Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony have given a slight boost to an otherwise floundering Red Sox squad. Heading into a home weekend series with the Yankees, the Red Sox have one back-to-back series for the first time since early May. They are still two games under .500, but the recent winning may influence their approach at the MLB trade deadline on July 31.

Once it seemed the season was slipping away from the Sox, the presumption was they would be 'sellers' at the deadline and continue their "build for the future" philosophy. However, the last few weeks have seemingly changed the tides slightly, and if they can continue winning, Boston may end up as buyers on the market.

"After subpar starts, the Braves, Red Sox and Rangers don’t appear to be postseason teams this year," wrote Jim Bowden of TheAthetic. "But most in the industry believe they will make trades to try to improve their respective rosters for the rest of this season and next rather than being typical sellers. ... The Red Sox will try to deal one of their outfielders for starting pitching help and an upgrade at first base."

Now as Bowden points out, their start will likely keep them out of the post season. However, despite the disappointing spring, through 70 games Boston is only three games back for the final wild card spot in the American League.

They will still look to deal an outfielder for pitching, but if they continue to win, they will likely be able to hold on to key pieces on contract years (i.e. Jarren Duran may be safe). Of course, the Red Sox have still wildly underachieved, and winning six of their last 10 does not change that, but it seems they may be putting a little something together. It may be too-little too-late, but who knows?

As absurd as it may sound, if they can win another series this weekend against the Yankees and continue to carry the momentum they're building onward, the Red Sox could find themselves gearing up for the playoffs rather than blowing it all up for another year at the end of July.