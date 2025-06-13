Patriots continue adding to analytics department

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Throughout the offseason the New England Patriots have built up their analytics department. That continued on Friday with the hire of Max Mulitz as a personnel analytics coordinator. Seth Walder of ESPN was the first to report the move.

Mulitz joins the Patriots from the Miami Dolphins, who he was with since 2018. He began as a ‘football analyst’ before moving to the manager of coaching analytics title for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, prior to his most recent job. His time with the Dolphins ended in March.

Prior to working for the Dolphins, Mulitz worked for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is the latest in a line of analytics hires by the Patriots this offseason. They’ve already brought in director of football strategy Marshall Oium, director of research Richard Miller, and director of coaching analytics Ekene Olekanma.

"We want to use technology to the best of our ability and what we can do to help us be more efficient, to help us make better decisions, informed decisions," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier this week when asked about how he plans to use analytics. "I don't think you can rely and base every decision off the numbers, but I also think that those are important to ask questions and then be able to follow up and come to a sound decision on everything that we do."