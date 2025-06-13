LISTEN LIVE

Patriots continue adding to analytics department

The New England Patriots made another analytics addition to their staff on Friday, hiring Max Mulitz.

Alex Barth
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Throughout the offseason the New England Patriots have built up their analytics department. That continued on Friday with the hire of Max Mulitz as a personnel analytics coordinator. Seth Walder of ESPN was the first to report the move. 

Mulitz joins the Patriots from the Miami Dolphins, who he was with since 2018. He began as a ‘football analyst’ before moving to the manager of coaching analytics title for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, prior to his most recent job. His time with the Dolphins ended in March. 

Prior to working for the Dolphins, Mulitz worked for the Philadelphia Eagles. 

This is the latest in a line of analytics hires by the Patriots this offseason. They’ve already brought in director of football strategy Marshall Oium, director of research Richard Miller, and director of coaching analytics Ekene Olekanma.

"We want to use technology to the best of our ability and what we can do to help us be more efficient, to help us make better decisions, informed decisions," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier this week when asked about how he plans to use analytics. "I don't think you can rely and base every decision off the numbers, but I also think that those are important to ask questions and then be able to follow up and come to a sound decision on everything that we do."

"Personnel, coaching decisions, player health and safety, strength and conditioning, every aspect of our program," he added. "Hopefully, we'll have some analytical background and data that we can rely on that they can ask questions. When you look at coaching, self-scout and opponent breakdown, how we become more efficient with that system."

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Mazz’s Tiers: Best Father and Son duos in sports
Mazzs TiersMazz’s Tiers: Best Father and Son duos in sportsKevin Maggiore
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (L) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (R) watch over practice during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLWhat role will analytics play in Mike Vrabel’s Patriots operation?Alex Barth
Tom Brady
NFLPatriots announce details for unveiling of Tom Brady statueMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect