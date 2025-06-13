David Pastrnak gets much-deserved season recognition from NHL

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 23: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at TD Garden on January 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Senators 2-0.

David Pastrnak just had arguably the best season of his hugely productive career. And he's getting some hard-earned recognition from the National Hockey League for his efforts.

Pastrnak has been voted to the NHL's All-Star second team, as announced by the league Thursday. Pastrnak was also a second team All-Star in the 2023-24 season, and earned first team honors in 2019-20 and 2022-23, earning his place among the NHL's equivalent of the NFL's All-Pro teams.

The 29-year-old winger scored 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points in the 2024-25 campaign. All three numbers were easily the most on the Bruins, and his 63 helpers tied his career-high set last season.

His goal and point totals may fall short of his career-best output, but it's arguably his most impressive production, considering the Bruins had their worst season as a team in more than a decade and generated little offense outside of No. 88.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

David Pastrnak

Here are the complete first and second NHL All-Star teams...

NHL All-Star First Team

C Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

RW Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

NHL All-Star Second Team

C Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

LW Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

RW David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Pastrnak has proven that he's essentially linemate-proof, when it comes to his production. But he'd certainly benefit from an infusion of top-six talent on the Bruins roster, which will be among GM Don Sweeney's top priorities after hiring Marco Sturm as the club's new head coach.