David Pastrnak gets much-deserved season recognition from NHL
The Bruins superstar got a hard-earned honor from the league after arguably the best season of his career.
David Pastrnak just had arguably the best season of his hugely productive career. And he's getting some hard-earned recognition from the National Hockey League for his efforts.
Pastrnak has been voted to the NHL's All-Star second team, as announced by the league Thursday. Pastrnak was also a second team All-Star in the 2023-24 season, and earned first team honors in 2019-20 and 2022-23, earning his place among the NHL's equivalent of the NFL's All-Pro teams.
The 29-year-old winger scored 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points in the 2024-25 campaign. All three numbers were easily the most on the Bruins, and his 63 helpers tied his career-high set last season.
His goal and point totals may fall short of his career-best output, but it's arguably his most impressive production, considering the Bruins had their worst season as a team in more than a decade and generated little offense outside of No. 88.
Here are the complete first and second NHL All-Star teams...
NHL All-Star First Team
C Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
RW Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
NHL All-Star Second Team
C Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
LW Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
RW David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Pastrnak has proven that he's essentially linemate-proof, when it comes to his production. But he'd certainly benefit from an infusion of top-six talent on the Bruins roster, which will be among GM Don Sweeney's top priorities after hiring Marco Sturm as the club's new head coach.
Despite Sweeney's apparent focus on restoring the Bruins' identity as a tough defensive team with strong goaltending, it should still be high on the to-do list to pair Pastrnak with a center that can set him up to score.