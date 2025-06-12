LISTEN LIVE

Patriots announce details for unveiling of Tom Brady statue

The legendary former Patriots quarterback is set to be immortalized at Gillette Stadium this summer.

Matt Dolloff
Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks while former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts while Brady’s children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have announced when they will officially unveil the new Tom Brady statue at Patriot Place.

As the team announced on social media Thursday afternoon, the bronze Brady statue is set to be unveiled on Friday, Aug. 8, prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The exact time of the event has yet to be announced, but the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said during Brady's team Hall of Fame induction ceremony that the team had commissioned a local sculptor to build a "larger-than-life" statue. It will stand 12 feet tall (get it?) and be placed in the plaza outside the entrance to Gillette Stadium.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with New England, was inevitably going to be honored in this fashion. The Patriots organization essentially wasted no time making the Brady statue happen.

Now, we wait. And, considering the way other recent statues have come out, we cross our fingers and pray that it actually looks like Brady.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
