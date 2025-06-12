Patriots announce details for unveiling of Tom Brady statue

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks while former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts while Brady’s children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots have announced when they will officially unveil the new Tom Brady statue at Patriot Place.

As the team announced on social media Thursday afternoon, the bronze Brady statue is set to be unveiled on Friday, Aug. 8, prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The exact time of the event has yet to be announced, but the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said during Brady's team Hall of Fame induction ceremony that the team had commissioned a local sculptor to build a "larger-than-life" statue. It will stand 12 feet tall (get it?) and be placed in the plaza outside the entrance to Gillette Stadium.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with New England, was inevitably going to be honored in this fashion. The Patriots organization essentially wasted no time making the Brady statue happen.