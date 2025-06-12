Red Sox swing late-night trade for pitching help

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala (66) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In need of some reinforcements in the bullpen, the Red Sox completed a trade late Wednesday night, with Jorge Alcala brought into the fold from Minnesota.

In exchange for Alcala, the Red Sox sent minor-league prospect and utilityman Andy Lugo to the Twins, with the trade confirmed by both clubs just after midnight, and for the Red Sox after a 4-3 win over the Rays at Fenway Park.

A 29-year-old righty, Alcala comes to Boston with a career-worst 8.88 ERA and .302 batting average against — along with two losses, one hold, and one blown save — in 24.1 innings over 22 appearances this season.

The Red Sox clearly see something that they like under Alcala's hood, as they traded for Alcala ahead of the Twins designating him for assignment and gave up a prospect in the process, essentially bypassing the waiver wire. One thing worth noting on that possibility is Alcala's strikeout success, with 28 strikeouts over 24.1 innings this season (10.3 strikeouts per nine innings), and a strong strikeout rate despite the ugly-looking raw data.

Alcala also possesses an arsenal that can be lethal when on, with a fastball that has great velocity to go with some solid secondary pitches.

At the very worst, Alcala is another arm to ease the burden on Boston's top arms, especially with Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten on the injured list.