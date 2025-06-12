What role will analytics play in Mike Vrabel’s Patriots operation?

In addition to re-building the coaching staff, Mike Vrabel has also been busy building out the New England Patriots' analytics department since taking over as head coach.

What was a smaller department in the past has seen multiple additions this offseason including director of football strategy Marshall Oium, director of research Richard Miller, and most recently hiring director of coaching analytics Ekene Olekanma. Vrabel also shared on Tuesday that the teams plans on adding "a couple other people there" as well.

"I think that just having somebody that's dedicated, that's been in that role, that can manage the people that we have here," Vrabel said about the hire on Tuesday. "He did a fantastic job in his interview process and meeting with all the different groups that we feel like he's going to be able to work with."

"He played football. Not that that's a prerequisite, but you have to have the ability to not only take these numbers and pull them out of wherever they pull them out of," he continued. "I'm not going to pretend that I know, but also have some application to it and be able to explain it to the coaches and say, ‘How much is too much, probably need more.’ However we can make our jobs more efficient and better is something that I'm excited about. We're all excited about him."

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Earlier in the week, Vrabel was asked how much he plans to use analytics in his approach as the Patriots' head coach.

"We want to use technology to the best of our ability and what we can do to help us be more efficient, to help us make better decisions, informed decisions," he said. "I don't think you can rely and base every decision off the numbers, but I also think that those are important to ask questions and then be able to follow up and come to a sound decision on everything that we do."

"Personnel, coaching decisions, player health and safety, strength and conditioning, every aspect of our program," he added. "Hopefully, we'll have some analytical background and data that we can rely on that they can ask questions. When you look at coaching, self-scout and opponent breakdown, how we become more efficient with that system."

As for the gameday role of analytics, Vrabel was asked if Olekanma will be in the headset with him for key game management decision (ex. going for it or not).

"That'll be Stretch [vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher] and I. That's a pretty proven system, but I would say that he would be involved," Vrabel said, referencing his time working with Streicher in Tennessee.

"That would be one area that he would help us, help me and Stretch specifically outside of the game planning, the self-scout, the opponent's pre-advanced report or anything that they may do," Vrabel continued. "We'd carve out some time for him, me and Stretch based on who we're playing, how aggressive we need to be, what are the field conditions, what are the wind, what are the game conditions. That would all be part of what he would do, but I would imagine that the communication would still stay between Stretch and I. Not that he wouldn't communicate with him throughout the game."