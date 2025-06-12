LISTEN LIVE

Mazz’s Tiers: Best Father and Son duos in sports

In the latest Mazz’s Tiers, Mazz ranks the great father and son duos in sports history! Tier 1 Mario and Michael Andretti – Racing Bobby and Barry Bonds – Baseball…

Kevin Maggiore

1990: Ken Griffey Jr. of the Seattle Mariners stands with his father Ken Griffey Sr. during a game.

In the latest Mazz's Tiers, Mazz ranks the great father and son duos in sports history!

Tier 1

The Tkachuk family celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Mario and Michael Andretti - Racing

Bobby and Barry Bonds - Baseball

Dell, Stephen, and Seth Curry - Basketball

Cecil and Prince Fielder - Baseball

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jr. - Baseball

Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. - Baseball

Gordie, Mark, and Marty Howe - Hockey

Bobby and Brett Hull - Hockey

Clay Matthews Sr. and Jr. - Football

Lee, Richard, and Kyle Petty - Racing

Patrick Surtain I and II - Football

Mychal and Klay Thompson - Basketball

Keith, Matthew, and Brady Tkachuk - Hockey

Tier 2

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning attends the NERF Father's Day Football Throwdown on June 14, 2008 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Rick and Brent Barry - Basketball

Dante and Bo Bichette - Baseball

Ray, Bob, Bret, and Aaron Boone - Baseball

Joe and Kobe Bryant - Basketball

Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. - Racing

Bob and Brian Griese - Football

Tim Hardaway Sr. and Jr. - Basketball

Calvin and Grant Hill - Basketball

Howie and Chris Long - Football

Gary Matthews Sr. and Jr. - Baseball

Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning - Football

Asante Samuel Sr. and Jr. - Football

Kellen Winslow Sr. and Jr. - Football

Tier 3

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Sandy, Roberto, and Sandy Jr. Alomar - Baseball

Ray and Chris Bourque - Hockey

Joe and Marvis Frazier - Boxing

Marvin Harrison Sr. and Jr. - Football

LeBron and Bronny James - Basketball

Jack and Gary Nicklaus - Golf

Walter and Jarrett Payton - Football

Pete Rose Sr. and Jr. - Baseball

Phil and Chris Simms - Football

Bill and Luke Walton - Basketball

boston bruins Boston Celtics Boston Red Sox New England Patriots
