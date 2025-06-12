Mazz’s Tiers: Best Father and Son duos in sports
In the latest Mazz's Tiers, Mazz ranks the great father and son duos in sports history!
Tier 1
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: The Tkachuk family celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Mario and Michael Andretti - Racing
Bobby and Barry Bonds - Baseball
Dell, Stephen, and Seth Curry - Basketball
Cecil and Prince Fielder - Baseball
Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jr. - Baseball
Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. - Baseball
Gordie, Mark, and Marty Howe - Hockey
Bobby and Brett Hull - Hockey
Clay Matthews Sr. and Jr. - Football
Lee, Richard, and Kyle Petty - Racing
Patrick Surtain I and II - Football
Mychal and Klay Thompson - Basketball
Keith, Matthew, and Brady Tkachuk - Hockey
Tier 2
NEW YORK - JUNE 14: (L-R) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning attends the NERF Father's Day Football Throwdown on June 14, 2008 at Chelsea Piers in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Rick and Brent Barry - Basketball
Dante and Bo Bichette - Baseball
Ray, Bob, Bret, and Aaron Boone - Baseball
Joe and Kobe Bryant - Basketball
Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. - Racing
Bob and Brian Griese - Football
Tim Hardaway Sr. and Jr. - Basketball
Calvin and Grant Hill - Basketball
Howie and Chris Long - Football
Gary Matthews Sr. and Jr. - Baseball
Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning - Football
Asante Samuel Sr. and Jr. - Football
Kellen Winslow Sr. and Jr. - Football
Tier 3
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Sandy, Roberto, and Sandy Jr. Alomar - Baseball
Ray and Chris Bourque - Hockey
Joe and Marvis Frazier - Boxing
Marvin Harrison Sr. and Jr. - Football
LeBron and Bronny James - Basketball
Jack and Gary Nicklaus - Golf
Walter and Jarrett Payton - Football
Pete Rose Sr. and Jr. - Baseball
Phil and Chris Simms - Football
Bill and Luke Walton - Basketball